Monthly horoscope: March

Whether you’re curious about your love life, career path, or personal growth, Yasmin reveals all for every star sign in her monthly horoscope roundup, below.

ARIES

Mar 21 – Apr 20

You might have been a bit worried about having Saturn in your sign, but this month is an example of how it can be a good thing.

If you work hard now, you really can make your dreams come true.

However, there are absolutely zero prizes for Aries who are being a bit slack. You have been warned!

Your greatest challenge is to stick with what you start and see it through to its conclusion.

★ Keep your eyes on the prize, not instant gratification.

TAURUS

Apr 21 – May 21

The new moon this month brings a special energy to your Wishing Zone.

So as soon as you wake up on March 19, make sure you tell the universe (silently or out loud) exactly what you want to attract into your life.

Recent hard work will finally start to pay off, so keep it up and try to stay motivated.

Career-wise, a secret project could see you moving up in the world.

All in all, it’s a great month!

★ Optimism and diligence are an unstoppable combo.

GEMINI

May 22 – Jun 22

There’s a lot happening in your career right now.

The new moon is giving you a boost and Mercury retrograde ending means everything is about to make more sense professionally.

Take things slow and steady as you start this new, improved cycle.

Don’t work? Think about what you’re known for and focus on that.

A huge restart is on its way.

Put the past behind you and set new goals.

★ Lessons learnt will stand you in good stead.

CANCER

Jun 23 – Jul 23

If you’re still climbing the career ladder, this month could be very good to you.

The more focused you are at work, the more likely you are to reap the financial rewards.

If you don’t work, be aware you’re under pressure and that you need to be diligent about how you respond to people.

Also, it’s an eclipse month, so you can expect heightened emotions!

★ Don’t let temporary upsets derail your goals.

LEO

Jul 24 – Aug 23

March could be your lucky month! The full moon eclipse is triggering both your Money Zones, so a shower of cash may be heading your way.

That said, if you’ve been acting at all irresponsibly financially, it could also be time to pay the piper.

Relationship-wise, you can expect positive changes, especially in the romance department.

Whatever happens, strive to be wise rather than reactive and don’t lose sight of your objectives.

★ Investigate new ways of growing your money.

VIRGO

Aug 24 – Sep 23

Mercury ends its retrograde in your Love Zone, while the new moon triggers the same part of your chart.

In other words, March brings a restart for you in all your most important one-on-one relationships.

Promise yourself to stop nitpicking when it comes to the people you love.

And don’t forget how lovable you are, because you really are! Leave the past behind – you’re not going that way.

★ Romantically speaking, you could enter a new reality.

LIBRA

Sep 24 – Oct 23

Life should start to make more sense this month – at last!

An important relationship might be extra demanding, but take heart because the harder you work on it, the more it’s going to impact you in a positive way.

There’s magic in the air when it comes to all your most cherished partnerships, both personal and professional.

An important lesson for you is to trade harmony for balance.

Loosen up!

★ Conflict can provide an opportunity for connection.

SCORPIO

Oct 24 – Nov 22

After a tumultuous few years, things should be starting to quieten down, especially on the relationship front.

Because your nervous system has been on edge for so long, things might seem a little boring this month, but you’ll soon get used to a healthier, more even pace.

Routine is your key to stability.

If you have a health and wellness goal, concentrate on that.

Good things are coming your way!

★ Try to find magic in the seemingly mundane.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23 – Dec 21

A personal matter that’s been causing you some consternation should start to make a lot more sense now.

Use the first half of the month to pay a visit to an elderly family member or someone who feels like family that you have lost touch with.

It’s also a good time to settle an old argument with a loved one.

Recent confusion or anxiety can be easily resolved through thoughtful conversation.

★ Solutions will soon be much easier to find.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22 – Jan 20

There’s no doubt that your personal life is going to be a bit restricted because of all the things you must take care of on the home front right now.

That said, the more you do this without expecting any thanks, and in a systematic way, the happier you’re going to be.

Stay strong and attack the work that needs to be done mindfully.

★ Previously avoided responsibilities could become a real source of joy.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Your challenge this year is to train your brain to look on the bright side of life.

The more you can do that, the easier everything will be for you.

This month, focus on what you want, not what you don’t want.

Remember, you attract what you habitually think about, so monitor your thoughts and nip any negativity in the bud.

It won’t be easy, but stay the course and you’ll be rewarded.

★ See things for what they could be, not should be.

PISCES

Feb 20 – Mar 20

The new moon is in your sign and the full moon eclipse is in your Love Zone.

Suffice it to say, this could be a big month for you!

You need to figure out what you want and how to get it, then start heading in that direction.

Keep in mind that old ways won’t open new doors.

Choose curiosity over judgement and magic can happen for you.

★ Your past doesn’t have to impact your future.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

