Weekly Horoscope: April 6 – 12, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

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Gemini

May 22 – June 21

It’s frustrating for you when Mercury retrogrades.

Even though that cycle is over for now, you may still be wondering what the benefit of it was and whether there even was any.

Don’t lose faith. Keep believing good things are possible.

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★ The opportunity you’ve been waiting for may arrive.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

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As a Moon Child, you can be guilty of staying inside your shell and letting a good opportunity pass you by.

A bit of effort can go a long way, so show up even if that means hard work toward your dreams.

★ Opportunities multiply when they are seized.

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

It’s rarely your style to ruffle feathers at work.

You tend towards the predictable and reliable career-wise. How has that been serving you?

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Have you made changes or have you just hoped for the best?

There may be more turbulence to come.

★ Not all storms disrupt, some clear your path.

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Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Finances are under the spotlight this week.

Whatever your current financial situation, you need to dream bigger!

Take a look at your bucket list.

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Let that motivate you to more cash.

★ The bigger your aspirations are, the more abundance you’ll attract.

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Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

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Your Relationship Zone has entered new territory even if your relationship status hasn’t changed.

You may still be figuring out what this new partnership era will be about for you.

★ Make your relationship needs the top priority.

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Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

The reality is, you’ve got quite the workload right now!

That’s not going to change for some time.

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However, if you change your mindset about what you have to do versus what you want to do, you’ll feel better.

★ A small, yet significant mindset shift can rebalance your outlook.

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Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

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You’ve been a little insular of late.

Your creative outlets, home, family and children have taken your attention.

This week, a Full Moon will light up your Friends Zone encouraging you to connect to those you care about.

★ A bit of networking could open up new opportunities!

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Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Life feels like a constant juggle nowadays.

Home, family, work and relationships all demand your attention.

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Time to focus on yourself can feel like a distant dream.

If life has got all out of balance, then remember the simple things.

★ Everything feels better when you can have fun again.

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Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Have you got caught up in the daily grind? It can be easy to make the little things seem like big things and vice versa.

What is really important to you though?

If it won’t matter next week, don’t worry this week.

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★ Just remember your big aspirations for the future.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

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Is life feeling little more than ‘another day, another dollar’?

While that may be the reality in some ways, in others, your dreams need to be bigger than your reality.

This week’s Full Moon spotlights financial planning. Save, spend, invest?

★ Dreams combined with hard work is the formula for success.

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Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Now that Venus is in your Cash Flow Zone, consider your relationship to money and confidence.

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Does it need healing? Does it need changing? Are you overdue for making a move that’s right for you?

★ Do start believing you are worthy of all you want.

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Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Over the next few weeks, you’re going to have more cosmic green lights than you’ve had in a long time.

Green lights for what, you may ask?

A bold move. A change in style. Doing something out of character.

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★ Life feels very now or never for you now.

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Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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