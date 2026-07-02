Weekly Horoscope: July 6 -12, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects, Yasmin Boland has got you covered.

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Gemini

May 22 – June 21

No-one could ever accuse you of not speaking up for yourself when the need arises! And that’s a great thing for you and those around you. But over the coming 12 months, you’re going to have to learn how and when to reign it in or ‘put a lid on it’!

★ Get out of the habit of saying too much too soon.

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Cancer

June 22 – July 23

As of this week, you’re moving into a cycle that comes roughly once every 12 years. It means you have the chance to really improve your finances. However, if you’re not careful, you could also expand your debts. Success now comes through maturity, patience and taking your ambitions seriously.

★ Think long-term and build something solid.

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

As the lucky planet Jupiter moves into your sign this week, you’re entering your Lucky Leo era. For the next 12 months you have a combination of the Midas touch and Lady Luck on your side. Get some perspective on your blessings.

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★ Decide that you’re now lucky.

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Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Hopefully, the past 12 months have been loads of fun because the energy in your chart is about to change now. You’re moving into a 12-month cycle where a little bit of contemplative navel-gazing away from the mad crowds of life will do you absolutely tons of good.

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★ Just say “Ommm…”

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Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

The past 12 months have hopefully blessed you professionally. Whatever you’re ‘known’ for, chances are you’re more highly regarded than ever. Now, as Jupiter changes signs and moves into your Social Zone, it’s time to relax and have fun with the people you love.

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★ It’s time to party!

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Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

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Let’s hope you’re ready to make your mark on the world. You’re entering a one-year cycle where you can turn your working life into a success machine. Think big, aim high, and you could find yourself at the top of your professional tree.

★ The question is, what do you want to achieve?

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Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

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You’re now entering your study, adventure, and higher learning era. What do you crave in terms of travel and anything else which broadens your mind? The stars are on your side when it comes to

doing anything that gives you a wider perspective on life now.

★ Go big or go home!

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Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

How would you feel about having a bit more sex or a bit more money or maybe a bit of both? That’s now a possibility for you over the coming 12 months. Just make sure you have a positive mindset.

★ Do remember all you’ve learned about treating people well.

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Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

For the first time in over a decade, the lucky planet Jupiter is now in your Love Zone. And if you think that sounds good for romance, you’re absolutely right. Singles should get out there and meet someone if you want to find a partner. Attached?

★ Good relationships can get even better.

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Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

After all the ups and downs of the past few years, there is good news for you. You’re about to start enjoying daily life a lot more than you have done recently. Start by thinking about what you can do to raise your vibration.

★ Positive mindsets help to change lives

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Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Sadly, many people lose their joie de vivre as they age. You need to make sure this isn’t you. Right now you’re being asked to grow up and behave like a responsible, common, mature adult. But you also have great stars for having a good time.

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★ Try and find that balance.

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Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

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Hopefully, the past 12 months have shown you how incredibly important it is to look on the bright side. Just like the rich get richer, the happy get happier. It’s the law of attraction but it’s also neuroscience.

★ Choose thoughts that lift your spirit and notice how opportunites begin ‘manifesting’.

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Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

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If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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