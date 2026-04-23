Weekly Horoscope: April 27 – May 3, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

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Gemini

May 22 – June 21

This week marks the start of the next seven or so years of your life. Expect disruption.

That might sound a little bit worrying but it could be the best thing that’s ever happened to you, especially if you’ve been feeling stuck in a rut lately.

★ Release the past!

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Cancer

June 22 – July 23

If you’re on a spiritual journey, things have just got extremely interesting.

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Chaotic Uranus is moving into your Spirituality Zone.

What worked for you metaphysically then may not work so well for you now.

It’s a very important time to work through your fears, so trust the process.

★ Your soul knows the way.

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

It’s time for you to do a big edit of your friendship list.

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This isn’t about being mean and ex-ing people from your life for the sake of it.

But you have a chance to decide who you do and don’t want to take with you into the future.

★ Choose wisely!

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Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Let’s hope you’re ready for some career changes.

New energy this week means anything can happen and probably will, professionally speaking, over the coming seven or so years.

Maybe you need to do a career 180 degree turn?

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★ It’s a great time for changes.

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Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Don’t expect life to stay small or predictable.

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Shifts are occurring and Uranus moving into your Horizons Zone ushers in new ideas, beliefs, and possibilities.

What you thought was true may change. Stay open!

Travel, study, explore. Let your mind expand.

★ The world can be your oyster.

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Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

If things have felt intense, it’s due to new energies in your Sex and Money Zone.

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Shared resources, libido, and trust are evolving fast.

Let go of control where needed.

This is transformation at its most powerful and liberating.

★ Face what comes up.

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Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Your most important relationships are entering a new phase.

Uranus is heralding changes, surprises, and a need for more freedom in how you connect with others.

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Old dynamics can shift quickly now.

The connections that last will be the ones that allow you to be fully yourself.

★ Be very honest!

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Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Your daily life is being reset. Routines, work, and wellbeing are all changing – sometimes suddenly!

You’ll benefit from being more flexible in your daily routines.

Experiment, adapt, and listen to your body.

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Change things up – small ones can change everything.

★ Get rid of any bad habits, too!

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Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

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Creativity, romance, and joy are getting a wake-up call.

You’re being called to express yourself more freely and take risks regarding what lights you up.

Old patterns around love or pleasure are being deleted.

This is your moment to rediscover what makes you feel truly alive.

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★ Follow what excites you.

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Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

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Home, family, and your emotional foundations are shifting, or perhaps they already have.

What once felt secure may no longer fit.

Changes around where or how you live are extra possible now.

Create a home that truly reflects who you are now.

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★ Trust the process.

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Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

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You’re moving into an amazing new cycle where you’ll generate some incredible ideas that could change your life, or even change the lives of other people.

You do, however, need a meditation practise or something similar to regulate yourself, because this is going to be an electric time.

★ Deep breath!

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Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Finally, after around seven years, life will feel less tumultuous.

Hopefully, you haven’t become addicted to the roller-coaster ride.

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After years of change around who you are, this next phase asks a simpler question.

What are you worth, and are you ready to live like you believe it?

★ Answers on a postcard…

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Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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