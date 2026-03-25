Weekly Horoscope: March 30 – April 5, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

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Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Do you remember last week I recommended dreaming and thinking big?

Well this week, you have to do so again – but even more so!

This really will be your last chance in a while to take a chance!

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So, what do you really want?

★ Your desires won’t be satisfied until they are clarified!

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Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There is no rest for the wicked, as they say.

This week, you’ll have the energy and momentum to really chase your goals.

Commit to something you want, while at the same time, say no to what you don’t.

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★ The secret to success is getting clear and committing to your vision.

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

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Energetically, you may feel heavier or more lethargic this week.

Perhaps you realise the path you’ve chosen will take more of a commitment than you expected.

Do you rise to the occasion? Do you have what it takes?

★ Nothing worth having comes packaged for you on a silver platter!

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Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

You could really change your financial reality for the better this week.

There is a caveat though!

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With serious Saturn in the mix, you have to commit to whatever choice you make.

You’re about to enter a financial adulting phase.

★ Take your money seriously and it will look after you!

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Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

A new cycle in love is possible this week.

You might choose to commit to someone else.

If a partnership has been limping along, you may have come to the end of the road.

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★ Get clear about the state of your relationships.

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Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

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Do be careful about what you say yes to this week.

Be clear about what you are going to be responsible for and what you are not.

Once you’ve made your choice, it won’t be easy to back out – so don’t rush in.

★ Good, bad or indifferent, you’ll need to honour your obligations now.

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Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This may seem counterintuitive.

However, how might your life look if you took having fun and experiencing joy as seriously as you do work or any other responsibility?

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Do you think that you’d be happier?

★ Life is too short to not enjoy it more than you do.

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Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

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Whatever you need to start over with, you can start over this week.

It could be a personal issue, such as a habit you’d like to improve or a family issue that you’d just like to wipe the slate clean on.

Just get out there and get it done!

★ Whatever you choose, you’ll need to be responsible for it!

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Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

If you are pointing the finger at someone else, there are three pointing back at you!

So this week, remember that if you’re not happy about something, you do indeed have the power to change it!

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First, change your perspective.

★ Do be the change you want to see around you!

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Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

If you have the opportunity to enter some type of financial arrangement this week, then it’s a good week for it!

Boosting your income, saving your pennies or committing to spending less is possible, if that’s what you want.

★ Empower yourself financially by making wise choices and commit to them!

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Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

If this week you decide that you are really and truly going to do something, then you have to make sure you do it.

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Consider it this way – the universe is giving you the grown-up version of a pinky promise and no-one wants to break those!

★ Do yourself a favour and commit to yourself!

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Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

It will be worth your while to not overcommit or overpromise this week.

Take a good look at what you’ve already got on your plate and don’t put anything else on!

Finish off what you have already started.

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★ Rest if you need it now because next week is a different story!

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Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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