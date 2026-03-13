Weekly Horoscope: March 16 – 22, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You might be feeling confused or overwhelmed regarding career or life direction decisions.

Things look so different now than they did just a short time ago and it may take some time to get used to it.

★ Tap into your desires and start from there.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Jupiter changes direction in your sign this week.

Your time to consider opportunities for growth and expansion are over!

The best thing you can do now is to take action.

Remember that there rarely is a ‘perfect’ time!

★ Opportunities multiply when they are seized.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

You may feel confused and uncertain about what to do in a financial situation.

Do you spend, save, invest?

Only you can do what is right for your circumstances.

Block out the noise and follow your heart.

★ Keeping the big picture in mind is the best thing right now.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

It’s been a busy period for you relationship-wise.

Some problems are no longer problems.

While other seemingly small or irrelevant issues seem to be the issue now.

Focus on the future with a clean slate and a new way of thinking.

★ Forgive the past and yourself!

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Your Daily Grind is, well, grinding!

It’s probably taking you double the time to do the simplest tasks right now.

You may have to repeat what you already thought you did.

It’s frustrating to be wasting time – but you’ll get through it!

★ You always have the option to ask for help if you need it!

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

It’s taken you several years at this point to get your love life how you want it to be.

Just when you thought the challenges were over, a new batch of issues have cropped up.

Fortunately, these are just logistical issues.

★ Do remember to communicate both practically and emotionally!

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You might sense a financial turnaround this week.

As Jupiter begins to move in a forward direction, you may also start to see money matters do the same.

Do heed recent lessons, but also trust yourself to make the right choices when the time comes.

★ If you believe in yourself, you can make anything happen!

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

They say don’t sweat the small stuff.

However, there are times where the small stuff really does make you sweat!

A lot of little things may not be going according to plan right now.

Rather than getting frustrated, can you change the plan?

★ A change of mindset will help!

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This truly is a good time for you to get on top of your finances.

When you take action, it promotes confidence, regardless of what your current money situation is.

Decide on what your money dreams are, and then work for them.

★ Hard work combined with belief is the recipe for success.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

You are getting closer to knowing who you are and what you really want.

Many things have changed for you recently and it may be taking a while to get used to it.

The good news is this week, Jupiter is moving direct!

★ Make sure your plan also includes having lots of fun!

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

A lot can happen for you this week!

One thing you really do need to remember is this; keep looking on the bright side of life!

Things are on the up when it comes to your home and family life.

★ Just keep believing that everything you really want also wants you!

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

If upsets and mix-ups have plagued your friendships lately, then it may be best to keep a low profile for a bit.

Things will turn around in time, but you could benefit from a shift in mindset.

Let some time pass.

★ Try not to stress over what you can’t change or control.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

