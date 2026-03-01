Weekly Horoscope: March 3 – 8, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Everything still feels a bit confusing, thanks to ruler retrograde action, because you don’t have the constraints you once did.

Life direction and career-wise, you’re in a whole new cycle where fresh starts are possible.

★ Rethink your big life goals.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

We are in the time between eclipses where you are more sensitive than ever!

Your finances, especially the money you share or owe, is under review.

New beginnings are possible if you address any elephants in the room!

★ Embrace a new approach to money.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Everything may feel a bit up in the air when it comes to a key relationship either at work or in your private life.

A recent eclipse in your Partnership Zone may have prompted you to see someone in a different light.

★ Change what you think and what you see will change.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be honest with yourself. Can you continue on the same path you’re on?

Be it your health habits or your daily grind, it is time to switch things up and take a new approach.

You have to change.

★ Nothing changes if nothing changes.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

It’s one thing to see the best in others. It’s also another thing not to be deluded.

It’s a fine line you’re traversing right now when it comes to all kinds of relationships.

Your best bet right now is to not rush in to anything too soon.

★ Take your time and let time be the judge.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

There is so much happening where family life, joy and happiness are all yours to create. Where you live. Whom you live with.

The happy memories you’re either making or not. Do make the relevant adjustments if need be.

★ Happiness is an inside job.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Your home and family life is going to take up a large portion of your attention over the next little while.

Logistical mix-ups or some big choices may be on the table now that there isn’t the heaviness and confusion to get in the way any longer.

★ It’s a question of what domestic life do you want?

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

The recent eclipse in your Money Zone was kind of a warning.

Either attend to your money matters or transform any lack of confidence in yourself regarding abundance.

New beginnings are possible for you, but you have to face fears.

★ The future is bright if you choose to make changes!

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Change and transformation are a part of you now – like it or not.

In fact, the recent eclipse is going to speed things up in terms of your personal development and relationships as well.

It really is an exciting phase for you.

★ Ready or not, the life you dream of is waiting!

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Life looks so much different now than it did just a few weeks ago.

Sure, there is a little bit of confusion to sort through now.

It’s also an opportunity to get to know yourself better and understand what makes you tick.

★ The answers you are looking for will soon arrive!

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

For you right now, there is never a dull moment.

With such big changes happening for you, you’re going to have to catch your breath a bit.

Fortunately, your patron planet moves into your Hidden Zone, so you can chill out.

★ Breathwork and meditation may be required!

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

If life feels a little bit topsy-turvy right now, don’t be too alarmed.

The point is, all these changes are happening so you can make different choices in your life.

Can you really continue on the same path you’ve been travelling on?

★ It really is a case of now or never – choose now!

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

