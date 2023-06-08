A Current Affair Allison Langdon’s family life seems like a dream come true and it all started when she met her husband Michael Wilesee Jr. who opened the conversation with a questionable line.

The moment Ally laid eyes on Michael, it was love at first sight despite her memory being a little blurred.

“We were at a bar and this guy walked in and he had his red T-shirt and dark jeans and you just have that moment where you just have like an overwhelming physical attraction to someone? I just got hit by this,” said while speaking on Show and Tell.

“And I finished telling the story, blah, blah, blah and Mike interrupted me and says, ‘I’ve never owned a red T-shirt…'”

And the rest was history! They fell in-love and said “I do” in a beautiful Noosa wedding ceremony in 2008. Ally recalled to 9Honey the most unforgettable experience during the ceremony.

“It was seeing my husband’s face when I arrived at the ceremony,” she told 9Honey.

“I just remember getting out of the car, on dad’s arm, and just looking down and locking eyes with Mike.”

Given Ally’s hectic work schedule on 60 Minutes which lead her to travelling six or seven months of the year. It wasn’t until Ally was 36 years old did it dawn on her that she was “missing out.”

“I didn’t think I was missing out on anything. And then something just came over me when I was 36, and I thought, hang on, I need to start thinking about this – am I okay if we don’t have children? And I kinda thought, I want to give this a crack,” she told Future Women in 2019.

In January 2017, Ally and Michael welcomed their first child together, Mack James Willesee. Two years later in March 2019, their second child arrived, a girl named Scout Heather.

Continue scrolling to see a glimpse into the beautiful family life.

