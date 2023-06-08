A Current Affair Allison Langdon’s family life seems like a dream come true and it all started when she met her husband Michael Wilesee Jr. who opened the conversation with a questionable line.
The moment Ally laid eyes on Michael, it was love at first sight despite her memory being a little blurred.
“We were at a bar and this guy walked in and he had his red T-shirt and dark jeans and you just have that moment where you just have like an overwhelming physical attraction to someone? I just got hit by this,” said while speaking on Show and Tell.
“And I finished telling the story, blah, blah, blah and Mike interrupted me and says, ‘I’ve never owned a red T-shirt…'”
And the rest was history! They fell in-love and said “I do” in a beautiful Noosa wedding ceremony in 2008. Ally recalled to 9Honey the most unforgettable experience during the ceremony.
“It was seeing my husband’s face when I arrived at the ceremony,” she told 9Honey.
“I just remember getting out of the car, on dad’s arm, and just looking down and locking eyes with Mike.”
Given Ally’s hectic work schedule on 60 Minutes which lead her to travelling six or seven months of the year. It wasn’t until Ally was 36 years old did it dawn on her that she was “missing out.”
“I didn’t think I was missing out on anything. And then something just came over me when I was 36, and I thought, hang on, I need to start thinking about this – am I okay if we don’t have children? And I kinda thought, I want to give this a crack,” she told Future Women in 2019.
In January 2017, Ally and Michael welcomed their first child together, Mack James Willesee. Two years later in March 2019, their second child arrived, a girl named Scout Heather.
Continue scrolling to see a glimpse into the beautiful family life.
To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eHarmony today!
Allison Langdon
The family of four were all smiles on their holiday.
Allison Langdon
This would have been a night to remember!
“That time Dave Grohl cooked the BBQ (and was good!!) @mikewillesee @foofighters.”
Allison Langdon
“Holiday love with my baby girl 💓 Baby Scout do do do do do do K,” gushed Allison.
Allison Langdon
Allison is always going on fun adventures with her brood, especially during the summer months.
Allison Langdon
The presenter posted this adorable photo of Mack after he was born in 2017.
Allison Langdon
After 2020’s Covid lockdown, the family went for an overdue adventure to Luna Park.
Allison Langdon
Allison had been worried about having children while working her high impact job. However, she has made it work effortlessly.
Alongside this candid picture she shared, “Just a sweet 27 hours until we’re home … what could go wrong?? @60minutes9 #workingmumlife.”
Allison Langdon
Naw! Allison’s mum style is just pure love.
Allison Langdon
Ally shared this picture of her husband and wrote, “How good are rainbows, walks in the rain and being carried most of the way on daddy’s shoulders @mikewillesee #covidexercise.”
Allison Langdon
Alli and Mike posed for this gorgeous picture during a double date trip to New Zealand with her former co-worker Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine.
Allison Langdon
He’s so in awe of Scout who looks adorable in her ballet outfit.
Allison Langdon
On a trip to Greece, the couple looked absolutely glowy.
Allison Langdon
Ally cutely captioned this moment, “Just getting a little expert help with tomorrow’s show.”
Allison Langdon
Perhaps one of Allison’s most memorable mum moments. After she finished putting together this toy, she received this special comment from her toddler.
“When you accomplish the simplest of tasks and your 3 yr old responds with ‘I’m proud of you mummy, I knew you could do it!,'” she told her fans.
Just look at all their happy smiles! Ally captioned the adorable image: “So nice to get home to these two.”
Nothing like a getaway with nanny!
“We have missed you like crazy nanny!!! They haven’t let her out of their sight all weekend,” she wrote.
Just look at at how Mack’s locks have grown.
These guys love a holiday. But who could blame them?
Ally and Michael look like proud parents as they drop Mack off for his first day at school.
It doesn’t get much cuter than this.
For Father’s Day, Ally shared this snap in tribute to Michael.
“To the best two dads in the world, the kids and I love you ridiculously – and appreciate everything you do @mikewillesee Hope you loved all the surprises today!!”