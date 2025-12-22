A look back at the 10 most unforgettable moments in TV WEEK Logies history

From heartfelt acceptance speeches to head-scratching outbursts, the TV WEEK Logie Awards has seen it all.

The thing is, when you get the cream of Australia’s TV talent in one room, anything can happen. And it’s these unexpectedly amazing moments which viewers love.

Here are 10 of the most eyebrow-raisingly unexpected moments we can remember…

10. Larry gets a Logies tattoo, 2024

We love how Larry is a man of his word! (Image: The Morning Show)

Technically, this happened post-Logies, but it was Logies adjacent, so that’s good enough.

Larry had promised to get his butt tattooed with the initials of his fellow nominees should he win the coveted Gold Logie.

True to his word, the day after winning Larry pulled down his trousers and got inked live on The Morning Show.

Respect.

Well, there you have it! Hopefully there will be more bonkers moments at the 2026 TV WEEK Logies Awards!

9. Steve Irwin’s snake bites Tim Webster, 2003

The snake was the real star of the show. (Image: TV WEEK)

There is part of us that would like to leave this one with no further explanation… oh, OK, at the 2003 awards, the late, great Steve Irwin reportedly fell off the stage while handling a snake, which then apparently bit reporter Tim Webster.

Look, we’re not even sure this actually happened, but it’s such a good story, why complicate things with facts.

8. Andrew Denton sits on James Packer’s lap, 1999

Never forget! (Image: TV WEEK)

There was a certain degree of boldness when 1999 Logies host Andrew Denton ventured into the audience and sat on then Nine chief executive James Packer’s knee.

It was all in good fun and it’s the kind of thing we’d love to see Sam Pang try… please.

7. Molly crashes the Logies stage, 2017

Well, that was a surprise! (Image: TV WEEK)

It was, by Logies’ standards, a surprising moment indeed when music industry icon Molly Meldrum gate crashed Samuel Johnson’s Gold Logies acceptance speech for his portrayal of Molly in the Channel Seven biopic, Molly.

What followed was an eight-minute rambling, mostly incoherent speech for which Molly later apologised.

6. Joan Rivers’ pink Logie, 2006

TV personality Joan Rivers poses in the media room at the 48th Annual TV Week Logie Awards. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images) Pucker up, Logie! (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

Caustic US comedian Joan Rivers stole the show in 2006 when she was handed a bespoke pink Logie and declared it “the ugliest award I’ve ever seen” and promptly threw it over her shoulder.

Sure, it was probably all part of her act, but for everyone there it was unexpectedly hilarious moment.

5. One Direction cause chaos on the Logies red carpet, 2012

Our ears will never be the same. (Image: TV WEEK)

It still seems somewhat surreal that One Direction were at the Logies. And at the height of their fame, too.

Anyone who was there that year will recall the absolute hysteria on the red carpet outside Melbourne’s Crown Casino as teenage fans screamed so loud the boys had to wear earmuffs.

The other celebrities’ attempts to hear anything when the 1D boys arrived was futile.

4. Julia Morris prematurely announces a Logie winner, 2015

Oh no!! Oops!

This needs to be said: Gold Logie nominee Julia Morris lights up every Logies she attends and we won’t hear a bad word against her.

That being the case, we can forgive her blunder at the 2015 event when she accidentally skipped over the nominees for Most Entertainment Program and announced The Voice as the winner.

“Did I forget to talk about the nominees,” she said after the award was handed out. Um, yep.

3. Felix Cameron’s tearful speech, 2024

The audience was touched by Felix’s display of emotion when he accepted his award. (Image: TV WEEK)

Boy Swallows the Logies! Nothing says sheer unadulterated joy like 15-year-old Felix winning the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

The Boy Swallows Universe star was tearful as he thanked his family and team, touching the hearts of fans around Australia.

2. Kath and Kim sing Lady Bump

Iconic! (Image: TV WEEK)

Let’s face it, the Logies were made for Fountain Lakes’ foxy ladies, Kath (Jane Turner) and Kim (Gina Riley).

Kath and Kim took to the stage to sing the disco classic “Lady Bump” with Kim commenting at one point: “I’m loving myself sick here at the Logies.”

The performance was noice, different, unusual…

1. Carrie Bickmore’s Beanie Tribute, 2015

This was such a special moment for Carrie, those there in person everyone watching at home. (Image: TV WEEK)

Carrie’s Golds Logie acceptance speech remains one of the most emotional Logies moments of all time.

The presenter donned a blue beanie in honour of her late husband Greg Lange, encouraging people to wear beanies to get the nation talking about brain cancer.

It was the genesis of the Beanies for Brain Cancer Foundation.

