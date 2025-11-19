Home and Away 2026: Return Date Revealed as Brax and Ricky Make Shock Comeback

After last night’s explosive Home and Away finale, we’re already counting down the days until we’re reunited with the beloved Summer Bay gang.

In the season finale, a handful of fan favourites were chooffing off to a music festival in Broken Hill when they were suddenly involved in a train crash. In the last few seconds of the episode, we see Remi (Adam Rowland), Mac (Emily Weir) and others left unconscious. In a true Home and Away cliff hanger, we’re left wondering whether they’re dead or alive.

Thankfully, there’s not too long to wait until Home And Away will return for 2026 and we’ll get some answers — plus, the return of two beloved Summer Bay icons, Brax, (Stephen Peacocke) and Ricky (Bonnie Sveen).

Return of the greats!!! (Image: Home and Away)

When will Home and Away return in 2026?

Home and Away will return to our screens on January 19.

Is there a trailer for the new 2026 season of Home and Away?

Just minutes after the conclusion of Home and Away for 2025, Channel Seven gifted us with a teaser trailer.

In it, we see a hint of the aftermath of the train accident with Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), Tane (Ethan Browne) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) rushing to the accident site to help their loved ones who are trapped inside.

It also gives us a welcome sneak peek of iconic Summer Bay couple Brax and Ricky who left the bay in 2016.

You can check it out below.

Who are Brax and Ricky?

If you’re new to the Home and Away universe, let us fill you in.

Darryl “Brax” Braxton and Ricky Sharpe are one of the most beloved couples in Summer Bay history.

Brax joined the show in 2011. He was introduced along with his brothers Heath (Dan Ewing) and Casey (Lincoln Younes). The trio of brothers became known as ‘The River Boys’, but Brax had a particular reputation of being an incredible surfer and a bit of a tough guy.

Long live the River Boys! (Image: Home and Away)

In 2013, Ricky arrived in the bay. She was the younger sister of Adam Sharpe, one of the River Boys enemies.

Originally, Adam used Ricky as part of a plot to get revenge on Brax but eventually, Ricky and Brax fell in love.

We can’t wait to see what these two have been up to for the last 10 years! (Image: Home and Away)

Against all odds, the beachy couple’s relationship survived Brax being put in jail, a miscarriage and a Ricky getting married to another man. In 2016, the pair left the show — much to the devastation of their fans.

Now, the couple are making their return 10 years later and fans can’t wait to see what their lives together look like.

You can catch up on Home and Away on 7Plus.

