‘Dating myself!’: Missy Higgins goes public with new love

After years of guarding her private life, beloved Aussie artist Missy Higgins has surprised fans with a playful public debut of her new relationship.

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In a new social media post, Missy shared a cosy photo alongside her new partner, Guy (Guido) Maestri. The pair appeared perfectly in sync, dressed in near-identical striped tees and jeans, with Guy planting a kiss on her cheek.

Her caption was a wink to their twinning style: “When you realise you’re dating yourself.”

The reveal marks Missy’s first public romance since her split from Dan Lee in early 2022. The former couple, who married in 2016, share two children and were together for nearly a decade.

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Their separation was widely understood to be amicable, but Missy kept any subsequent relationships firmly out of the spotlight – until now.

Behind the scenes, however, this love story has reportedly been unfolding for some time. Insiders suggest Missy and Guy have been quietly seeing each other for close to a year, managing to keep things impressively low-key.

And while Missy is a household name in music, Guy brings his own serious credentials to the table. A heavyweight in Australia’s art world, he claimed the prestigious Archibald Prize in 2009 for his striking portrait of Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu.

His work has long earned critical acclaim, cementing his reputation as one of the country’s leading contemporary painters.

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Missy and her ex-husband, Dan Lee. (Credit: Getty)

Guy, too, has a past chapter. He was previously in a long-term relationship with fellow artist Sally Anderson, with whom he shares a young son. The former couple reportedly sold their Marrickville home for over $3 million last year, though the timeline of their split remains unclear.

Now, with matching outfits and a very public kiss, Missy seems ready to embrace a new era.

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