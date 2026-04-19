$3,000 Bonus Bank Boost

Who wouldn’t love an extra $100 in their pockets right now?
For your chance to win 1 of 30 $100 prizes, simply fill out the form below and choose what you’d spend the cash on!
Having trouble with entering online? Try this link
Have a question about our Puzzles or Competitions? Click this link to view our Frequently Asked Questions
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