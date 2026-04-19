Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Home Competitions

$3,000 Bonus Bank Boost

Brand logo of Take 5
Profile picture of Seth Rupeni

Who wouldn’t love an extra $100 in their pockets right now?

For your chance to win 1 of 30 $100 prizes, simply fill out the form below and choose what you’d spend the cash on!

Having trouble with entering online? Try this link

Have a question about our Puzzles or Competitions? Click this link to view our Frequently Asked Questions

Profile picture of Seth Rupeni
Seth Rupeni

Related stories