WIN a Ten Pound Poms Coin Set

To celebrate the release of The Bradford Mint’s Ten Pound Poms commemorative coins, we have a special limited-edition deluxe set to give away.

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This stunning .999 silver commemorative set with deluxe presentation box is valued at $2000, and three lucky runner-ups will win a single silver coin valued at $150.

Entering is easy! Simply tell us in 50 words or less your own Ten Pound Pom story and what winning these coins would mean to you. Be sure to complete the entry form and opt in below to receive Newsletters and Offers from Take 5 for your chance to win.

You’re welcome to upload photos with your entry, which may be featured in the magazine.

Entries close April 29th. Good Luck!

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