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WIN $10,000 Cash

Tell us how you would spend $10,000 cash for your chance to WIN.
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How would you spend $10,000? Ease the pressure of everyday expenses, upgrade to the latest tech, or finally treat yourself to something special? Whatever you choose, we’d love to know!

Don’t miss out! Simply complete the entry form and opt in below to receive Newsletters and Offers from Take 5 for your chance to win.

Entries close July 31th. Good Luck!

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