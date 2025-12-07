WIN! 1 of 5 Delicious Cookbook Packs!

Ready to refresh your recipe collection? Woman’s Day is serving up a delicious giveaway and are giving you the chance to win 1 of 5 cookbook prize packs!

Advertisement

Whether you’re craving cozy, comforting dishes or family favourites to impress everyone at the table, this is your chance to bring a little culinary magic into your kitchen.

Your mouth-watering cookbook line-up includes:

Ottolenghi Comfort by Yotam Ottolenghi

by Yotam Ottolenghi Mama Rita: Family Recipes by Jessica Kahawaty and Rita Kahawaty

Don’t miss out! Simply sign-up to the Woman’s Day Newsletter and complete the entry form below to enter.

Good luck!

Advertisement

T&C’s apply

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.