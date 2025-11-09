Want to win the most amazing advent book bundle? We’re giving five lucky people the chance to win a Bluey Christmas Advent Calendar (valued at $39.99 each).
HOORAY! That’s a new book every day!
Entering is easy – simply fill out the form below and opt-in to the Woman’s Day newsletter for your chance to win one of five Bluey Advent Calendars.
Good luck!
T&C’s apply
WIN! One of 6 My First Thomas & Friends Collection Sets
Related
Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.
Related stories
WIN! One of 6 My First Thomas & Friends Collection Sets
Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox
By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use