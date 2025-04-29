David Campbell and his family are a talented clan, and their patriarch Jimmy Barnes is the iconic Aussie force behind their musical gifts.
Of course, it’s widely known that David’s relationship with his father’s side of the family hasn’t always been straightforward.
David grew up in the care of his maternal grandmother, believing his mother Kim was his sister and Jimmy was just a “family friend.”
It wasn’t until he was 10-years-old that he learnt the truth about his family dynamic.
On ABC’s Talking Heads, David admitted that finding out about his mother was a bigger deal than discovering Jimmy was his father.
“It was quite a shock. It was probably more a shock finding out that my mother was my sister,” he said, adding that it “opened up a whole Pandora’s box of emotions.”
In September 2021, Jimmy opened up to ABC Radio’s Conversations about that time in his life.
“David came along, he was born, and it was decided that her mother was going to adopt David, and she brought him up, I wasn’t capable of doing it anyways, I was 16, I was completely out of control.
“By the time I was ready to really be a parent was many, many, years later. But I always knew I had a son, and I would go and visit, I wasn’t allowed to say I was his dad because the grandmother just wanted to protect him, I guess, but it was really difficult,” he said.
In 1981, Jimmy married Jane Barnes, and they welcomed four children together, Mahalia, Elly-May, EJ, and Jackie.
David appears to be close to Mahalia as they have shared trips to Canberra and have gushed about each other on social media.
After Mahalia was revealed to be a contestant on Masked Singer, David tweeted, “My sister @MahaliaBarnes assures me her Pavlova was Vegan you guys. I love her so much. She is the best singer I have worked with.”
Of course, David married his wife Lisa in 2008, and they welcomed their first son, Leo, in 2010, and five years late, their twins, Betty and Billy, were born.
Without further ado, because as Jimmy knows, you could write a book about the Campbell-Barnes, here are the family’s most precious moments from over the years.
Barnes family
It was a family reunion part two at the Logie Awards when Jimmy, David, Jacki, and Mahalia performed together.
Barnes family
David (left), Mahalia (centre, right), Jackie, and Jimmy were so proud to perform as a family.
The working man took to Instagram to commemorate the moment. He wrote, “I’m ready. About to get on stage for the #TVWeekLogies. Always special to perform with my kids.”
Barnes
They were all smiles before going on stage in front of thousands.
Barnes
The glitz was unstoppable and Mahalia looked divine.
Barnes
Jimmy and Jacki got ready to perform backstage at the Logies.
Barnes family
The family reunited for a performance in David and Jimmy’s hometown Adelaide, and the Today Extra host shared a slew of adorable pictures from the evening.
Jimmy was proudly joined by David, Mahalia, and AJ.
Barnes family
He captioned the photos, “So we had a big family reunion tonight. Just us and a couple of thousand people. Thanks, Adelaide. A huge first night of the Soul Deep Tour. Don’t miss it!”
Barnes family
David shared this sweet picture of himself sharing a moment with his dad.
Jimmy proved he’s a romantic working class man by celebrating his 41 wedding anniversary with Jane.
He shared a throwback picture taken of them on the beach with a French inspired caption.
“Happy Anniversary to my darling @jane13barnes. Je t’aimais, je t’aime, je t’aimerai,” he wrote.
Jane also shared a mix of throwback and recent pictures to ring in the milestone from COVID isolation.
“Happy 41st Anniversary @jimmybarnesofficial Today we celebrate in COVID iso and aside from your favourite burnt toast with lashings of butter and homemade fine cut marmalade 😂 what better present could we wish for?
“The best gift … the return of Hope, Human Respect and Common Decency from newly elected, intelligent and caring leaders of this beautiful, lucky country. Here we are in the 70s, 80s, 90s and 21st century! I love you to the moon and beyond my Love,” she wrote.
For Jimmy’s birthday, David shared this sweet picture from the dinner table, and captioned the moment, “Happy birthday to my Dad. 64 today. You have never been better as a man, father and Grandfather. I love you.”
Mahalia and David were travelling in Canberra when they took this picture. For his half-sisters birthday, the Today Extra host wrote, “Happy birthday to my sister @mahaliabarnes She makes me laugh (usually at myself), is my favourite singer and one of the people I trust most in the world. Where would we be without her? Love you 😍.”
Here David is pictured with his wife Lisa, and their three children, Leo, Betty, and Billy.
David Campbell sings with his dad Jimmy Barnes
David took this sweet snap of his father and his children, walking back to the house together.
Jane and Jimmy photographed on their wedding day.
“Happy Birthday @jane13barnes have the most wonderful day filled with hugs. We love you so much. #birthday #leo #billyandbetty,” David captioned this picture of his step-mum embracing his children.
Jimmy holding four of his 15 grandchildren.
Jimmy’s son Jackie shared this snap from their run-in with Ed Sheeran.
“Happy birthday to my darling son @davidcampbell73 , a great man, a great father and a great friend. We all love you dearly,” wrote Jimmy alongside this cute picture.
David Campbell sings with his children
Jimmy with his daughters Eliza-Jane, Elly May, and their mum Jane.
Jimmy was sharing a little moment with one of his grandsons in this black and white snap.