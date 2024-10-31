For anyone who finds their way onto Today Extra host David Campbell’s Instagram, the one salient detail that will leave their heart warmed is his devotion to his children.
David, who is a father of three, shares his kids Leo, born in 2010 and twins Betty and Billy, who arrived in 2015 with his wife and producer Lisa Campbell.
The performer is constantly sharing endearing moments with his clan and gushes over their talents, hilarious moments, and wild childlike curiosity with his fans.
It’s a wholesome corner of the internet that proves the insurmountable love of a devoted father.
In conversation with Now To Love in March 2021, David revealed his refreshingly honest views on parenting and the lessons he has learnt.
“It’s such a privilege to raise humans, it really is. It’s very hard, very stressful, but I’ve been taught a lot,” said David.
“The experience of watching people grow in front of your eyes and help mould them into better citizens is something that is so special. You take it for granted as a parent all the time, I did just this morning, but I’m trying to be present and remind myself about how great this time is.”
The singer also opened up about how he navigates the trickier side of raising young children, and he offered some welcomed advice to parents.
“I think when you’re a parent, everyone is just doing their best! A lot of people feel a lot of shame that they’re not living up to the expectations of how people parent on Instagram or blogs, or this book says this… But I think we’re slowly letting that go now and just doing our best.
“It’s a long marathon. Keep going and give yourself a break! We forget how important it is just to be in their life,” he said.
To celebrate David’s adoration for fatherhood and his fun brood, enjoy this gallery of his most heartwarming moments with Leo, Betty and Billy.
In November 2023, David shared this adorable family snap with his whole family wearing matching Christmas pyjamas- even the dog! He captioned his photo, “We went early. We couldn’t wait any longer. It’s Christmas Tree photo time! Not long now!”.
”Paris. 15 years ago. @lisaluckiest said yes to my nervous question. It still feels like an overnight romance,” David shared to Instagram in celebration of his wedding anniversary with wife Lisa.
His kids dressed up as Elvis, Gaga and Paul McCartney for a musically themed Book Week celebration.
The family attended the Thor: Love and Thunder red carpet premiere.
Twins Billy and Betty went up a grade in karate, dad was stoked!
In July he and Lisa packed up the kids for a family holiday to Thailand, David captioning this snap: “First day in Bangkok. Went to see the Golden Buddha then hit the floating markets for lunch. First time for the family here. I was around Leo’s age when I first came here. Love it.”
His daughter certainly looked like she was having the time of her life!
“The kids are getting so big. My heart is so full when I look at them,” David captioned this beautiful family snap.
David and his son Billy have a shared love for comic books, so he proudly took him to buy one after watching Spiderman No Way Home for the first and third time.
The presenter shared pictures of his glee filled son at the store and wrote, “Had a great day with Billy. Got some comics from @kingscomics the. Went to see #spidermannowayhome His 1st time, my 3rd. It’s still the best film. Willem Dafoe was robbed at the Oscars. #comicbooks #geeks.”
David shared this snap after spending the day with two of his three favourite girls.
“After another huge week, it was great to get to the dog park with these two girls. #betty #scully #sunday.”
He captioned this shot, “My four hearts. I am so bloody lucky #billyandbetty #leo #family #sydney.” And his colleague Belinda Russel aptly commented, “You sure are! Maybe you should change your handle to “davidluckiest” ? 😉.”
He shared this adorable throwback from a family trip to Disneyland over nine years ago.
One rare night off, David, ever a fun dad, threw a pyjama party with his three children, and he shared this snap of the twins posing in their stripey garb.
He wrote, “Had a night off. Came back to a pyjama party. #billyandbetty.”
David took his family on a special trip to Port Douglas to immerse themselves in Indigenous Australian culture and the land.
The Campbells visited the Ngadiku Dreamtime walk in the Daintree with their guide called Skip. They participated in a smoking ceremony, a tour of the land, and Daintree Tea. As if the day wasn’t wonderful enough, they concluded the first day of their adventure with a swim in the Mossman Gorge, which David shared “was spectacular.”
Alongside a slew of pictures from their trip, he wrapped up their nature-filled post by commenting in his caption, “The kids loved it all. We are so lucky to live on this land.”
The kids were in awe of their surroundings and fully embraced their cultural experiences with wide eyes.
David took his son Leo for their first outing after lockdown, and of course, their destination of choice was the movies.
The duo went to see Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi, and they looked excited holding onto their popcorn.
“Back at the movies with Leo! Finally seeing @shangchi on the big screen. No spoilers @marvelaunz #leo #shangchi,” wrote David.
For David’s 48th birthday, he shared this picture of his family, and in his caption, he revealed they are his most important people.
“48. Feeling gr8! Surrounded by the most important people in my life. So lucky. Thanks for the Bday messages. DC,” he wrote.
David taking a selfie and practising Covid safety with his oldest son, Leo.
Disney land is a dream gift for children around the world, and from the tone of David’s Instagram post, it appears he had just as much fun.
“#throwbackthursday 5 years ago. Breakfast with Mickey in Hawaii. Look how little the kids are. One day we will get back 🤞🏻,” write the singer.
David Campbell sings with his daughter
David posted this picture of his younger son Billy playing the piano in Sydney’s lockdown.
The proud dad captioned the image, “Billy. He won’t let us cut his hair and now he is teaching himself piano by an app. He living his lockdown best. #billy.”
“They wanted to snuggle in the rain 🌧 #twins #billyandbetty,” wrote David alongside this cute snap.
David Campbell sings with his children
Christmas with family is the best kind of festive vibe. Here David is snuggling on the couch with Betty while Leo sits on the floor as they watch TV together.
The presenter took to his Instagram to write about Betty’s enteral love for flowers.
He wrote, “Ever since she could walk, every time we walk she finds a flower. She sees the beauty. #betty.”
Some father and son bonding time, with a lovely message. David captioned this post, “Just a couple of boys. Chilling and chatting. #billy #bekind.”
The Campbell’s love to dress up together, and if that wasn’t clear enough, David penned this shot, “To dress up or to not dress up? That is the question. The answer is always do it! We chose who we wanted to be so we could have our #DolittleViewingParty. Watch it on Blu-Ray or Youtube tonight!”
“Some days, you just need hugs. Take care of each other,” shared David with this adorable picture.
David shared this throwback from when they were just a family of three.
He wrote a gorgeous message to celebrate his son’s milestone, “This guy is about to turn 9 on Monday. So my #throwbackthursday is to when he would live on my shoulders. Which seemed to be over a two year period. I miss it. #leo.”
The singer, actor and performer has added author to his resume with a series of children books.
Here the proud father is pictured reading with his son Billy.
A loving dad, an older brother, a set of twins and a dog in a small car – what could possibly happen?
”Wake up and smell the coffee Mrs Bueller…It’s Halloween!”
Christmas is crazy in the Campbell household!
Road trip time! The family posed for a happy snap whilst on holiday on the NSW South Coast.
Oldest son Leo is starting high school in 2023!