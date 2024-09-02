Jimmy Barnes and son David Campbell named ‘Australian Father of the Year’ 

Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes and his son David Campbell have been named joint ‘Fathers of the Year’ by The Fathering Project, a non-profit father advocacy organisation.

This marks the very first time the award has been given to two dads – and the first time the award has been met with such public controversy.

David recently visited Jimmy in the hospital. The two are now closer than ever. (Image: Instagram)

The organisation’s decision has drawn sharp criticism because Jimmy famously abandoned David as a baby and didn’t acknowledge him as his son until he was 10 years old.

THE BACKLASH

The Project’s Nick Cody was quick to voice his disapproval on The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick show on Friday. He said, “If Jimmy Barnes can win Father of the Year, I’m a crack at the Brownlow (Medal). What is happening? I was livid.

“I’m not saying I’m Father of the Year, I’m not in the top 10,000, but I’m better than Jimmy Barnes at being a dad.

“I have to be better than Jimmy Barnes at being a Dad. My ears are ringing with rage.”

People on social media were swift to react as well, expressing their disappointment with the organisation’s choice of recipient. “There are at least 5 million dads in Australia that are more deserving of that award than Jimmy Barnes,” one said.

Another wrote: “Jimmy Barnes a father of the year. Imagine the ego to think yeah ok cool I’ll accept that.”

Jimmy is a present and loving grandfather to David’s three children. (Image: Instagram)

Jimmy, who has seven children – four with his wife Jane and three from previous, brief relationships – admitted to running away from the responsibility of being a parent when David was born in 1973.

He told Who Magazine in 2022, “I just felt like I was dying. I thought there were no prospects, no hope.”

David was raised by his maternal grandmother and for the first 10 years of his life, he thought Jimmy was just a “family friend” and more, he thought his mom Kim was “his sister”.

Naturally, when the Today Extra co-host found out, he said he experienced anxiety and felt the entire situation was “overwhelming”.

A STRONG BOND

Despite it all, Jimmy and David have since formed a strong bond.

After being honoured with the award, David, who has three children of his own with his wife Lisa, opened up on Instagram, writing: “I am completely overwhelmed by being announced Australian Father of the Year with my Dad. My family really deserve it more than I do because they teach me to be a better parent every single day.

“As for my Father, he has been my North Star as a Dad and as a human. He leads with kindness, empathy and vulnerability. We shared today with two extraordinary children Fathers from WA Shaun Chandran and Adam Desmond who have done incredible things for the community. True everyday heroes.”

Jimmy also shared his excitement for winning the award alongside his son, writing on Instagram, “I was honoured to share a ‘Father Of The Year’ recognition with my son @davidcampbell73. I know a lot of terrific dads who are equally as deserving. Hope you have a great day.”

The Fathering Project commented on Jimmy’s post, saying, “Huge congrats once again guys. Your story is so important for many, many dads out there walking the same path.

“It is one of hope, resilience and the power of working hard to rebuild relationships which has turned into something so, so strong – an incredible family unit.”