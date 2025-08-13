Laura Sharrad reveals the surprising moment she won MasterChef Australia 2025

Laura Sharrad has triumphantly won MasterChef Australia 2025 in a neck and neck battle against Callum Hann – and while Australia only found out last night, Laura has been in the know for a while.

Speaking exclusively with TV WEEK, Laura reveals the moment she found out she had won the series.

The judges rally around the winner of season 17 of MasterChef Australia. (Credit: 10)

“I found out a little while ago and I’ve had to keep the secret very close to my heart,” Laura, 30, says. “Callum and I were together when the news was revealed to us, to share that with him after such a long season together and our second one together was definitely special. It was a very surreal feeling and then telling my husband Max after that, he thought I was joking.”

Last night as the final episode of MasterChef Australia: Back to Win aired, Laura invited over her friends and family where she could reveal that finally, after appearing in season six, season 12, placing runner-up in both, and now season 17, she had finally achieved her dream of winning MasterChef.

“There was lots of bubbles – a big celebration,” she says with a laugh. “I love taking the long way with a lot of things in life and sometimes the hard way. But we got there in the end, and I think it makes it even sweeter.”

The restaurant owner from South Australia credits her newborn daughter Florence for her win, who was by her side throughout the entire process.

Laura thinks her daughter Florence may have been her good luck charm. (Credit: 10)

“She knew the nights that she had to sleep and if we did have sleepless nights, then I’d still cook just as well, which was nice,” Laura reveals. “Having her there on the finale was really special too. To have her support – looking up and seeing her there – that makes it worth it.”

So now that Laura has won the coveted MasterChef trophy and $250,000 in prize money, she shares just what she might do with the huge sum of cash.

“Now that I look back, the cooking was the easiest part because I don’t know what to do with the money,” she says in disbelief. “Obviously, we’ve got the two restaurants, I have to think, ‘Do I want to open another one?’ I really want to write a cookbook, do I use that to publish it myself? Do I start a YouTube channel? There’s definitely lots of things that it can go towards and a shopping spree is probably not at the top of the list.”

And on a more personal note, growing her beautiful family is also something to consider.

“Babies are expensive,” Laura says. “I feel like Flo would definitely love a sibling so I’m not going to rule it off the cards, but not anytime soon. I need to get over this whole whirlwind first.”

