Laura Sharrad is back to win MasterChef for her daughter

Coming back for a third season of MasterChef Australia is a decision Laura Sharrad didn’t make lightly, but it’s one she’s incredibly proud of.

The 30-year-old from Adelaide is hoping her third time competing on the show will finally see her crowned as a MasterChef, after coming second in seasons six and 12.

“I absolutely love the saying ‘third time’s a charm’ at the moment,” Laura shares with Woman’s Day.

“It’s been almost 12 years since I first went on the show, which is insane, so winning would really close off the most incredible chapter.”

Since she’s facing some of the show’s most talented cooks in the latest series, Back To Win, Laura says it’ll be tricky.

“The challenges are harder this time as the competitors are extremely fierce,” she says.

“When you think about it I’m up against the best of 16 seasons – and you almost feel a little bit like you’re not fit to come back compared to someone like Snez and Darrsh, who competed last year and know the place inside out.”

Laura believes Florence will follow her lead. (Credit: Instagram)

BECOMING A MUM

Since Laura made her MasterChef debut in 2009 when she was just 19 years old, she’s achieved some pretty big milestones.

In 2019, she and her husband Max, who tied the knot in 2018, became the co-owners of Nido, a pasta bar in Adelaide.

They’ve also run a New York-inspired Italo-American restaurant, Fugazzi Bar & Dining, since 2021.

But most significantly for Laura, she became a mum to Florence, one, and she’s determined to win the show for her.

“Missing out on those small moments with Florence has only motivated me even more to win this once and for all,” says Laura of the filming schedule.

Florence is a foodie like Mum and Dad.

“If we’re going by the amount of food Florence eats and how much she enjoys sitting and watching me cook, I’m going to say yes, she’ll probably follow our lead [into the food industry],” laughs Laura. “She’s got so many kids books but she always goes to my cookbooks instead!”

As for Florence’s favourite flavours, Laura says she’s really enjoying minestrone soup right now.

“It’s perfect soup weather at the moment and she loves it.”

While Laura’s Italian heritage underpins the meals she cooks, she admits she’s been pinching recipes from contestant Depinder Chhibber – who Laura would love to work with in the future.

“Depinder’s a weapon and doesn’t give herself enough credit for how good she is,” Laura tells. “She’s just so proud of her culture, her food and her family.”

Laura was just 19 when she debuted on the show in 2009. (Credit: Channel Ten)

LEARNING FROM JOCK

As the MasterChef finale approaches, Laura is thankful for how the show not only helped build her career, but introduced her to Max – who she met while working for Jock Zonfrillo at his Adelaide restaurant, Orana.

“Learning firsthand from Jock about fine dining and native ingredients was truly humbling and I’m forever grateful he allowed me to work in such a small restaurant,” she says. “I owe so much of my career to Jock.”

Once MasterChef wraps, Laura is jetting off to Paris to run a week-long cooking retreat at a chateau near the town of Tours.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have had a really successful career because of MasterChef,” says Laura, who will enjoy some much-needed family time post-show.

“To win would be the best chapter to end my book!”

She nearly won again in 2020. (Image: Channel Ten)

QUICK QUESTIONS WITH LAURA

Go-to meal when you couldn’t be bothered cooking?

Frozen dumplings!

Dream Dinner party guests?

Antonio Carluccio, Jamie Oliver, Michelle Obama and Taylor Swift.

Favourite ingredient to use?

Hot potatoes – they’re so versatile and you can make so many incredible meals with them.. I always have a bag of potatoes in my house!

Most underrated ingredient?

A jar of olives – you can add them to anything and they’ll amplify the flavour of whatever you’re making.

Sweet or Sour?

Sour – I could happily eat a whole lemon!

