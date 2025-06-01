Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Darrsh opens up about his family’s emotional journey and his new life in a chaotic MasterChef share house

Not just the 'dessert guy'
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

Darrsh Clarke might have wowed MasterChef fans with his show-stopping desserts, but it’s his deeply personal journey that is defining his Back to Win experience.

Advertisement

“For a long time I repressed my Sri Lankan culture, just to fit in,” the Perth-born chef tells TV WEEK. “But MasterChef showed me how much people appreciate it. Now, I’m proud to share those flavours.”

Darrsh's dad (left) in a grey jacket feeding his son, a young Darrsh, an ice-cream across the table pictured in a white t-shirt
Darrsh’s late father – chef – is his biggest inspiration in life (Credit: Instagram)

That pride extends to honouring his late father, a restaurant chef who inspired Darrsh’s own love of cooking.

“He was creative, visionary – he’d tell me not to be bound by society’s expectations,” Darrsh, 33, shares. He also reveals his dad’s signature crab curry remains his most cherished memory.

Advertisement

“I wish he could see me now, leaving my desk job to chase this.”

The group are pictured smiling and taking a selfie in front of an apartment block
Josh, Darrsh, Alex, David and Nat (from left) were the ones to watch in season 16 (Credit: Instagram)

Since moving to Melbourne, Darrsh has found an unlikely surrogate family in his new house mates. He shares with 2024 MasterChef winner Nat Thaipun and fellow contestant David Tan.

“Nat blasts music at midnight: I’m up at 6am, trying to get to the gym, so we are constantly waking each other up. It’s chaos,” he laughs. “Apart from that tension, we share lots of stories and it’s the most fun house to live in.”

Advertisement

And, of course, Melbourne’s vibrant food scene has completely won him over since his move from Perth.

“The people here are so friendly and progressive,” he gushes. “I love how everyone’s just keen to have a good time. It’s such a creative city. I’ll be here for a very long time.”

Darrsh has been dishing up tasty treats on our screens for two years in a row now (Credit: CH10)

Although he admits to missing Perth’s beaches and experiencing homesickness, he’s found his peace in Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens and with walks along the Yarra River.

Advertisement

With his heritage as his compass and his house mates as taste-testers, Darrsh is ready to prove he’s more than just the ‘dessert guy’. He’s playing to win!

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement