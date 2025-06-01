Darrsh Clarke might have wowed MasterChef fans with his show-stopping desserts, but it’s his deeply personal journey that is defining his Back to Win experience.

“For a long time I repressed my Sri Lankan culture, just to fit in,” the Perth-born chef tells TV WEEK. “But MasterChef showed me how much people appreciate it. Now, I’m proud to share those flavours.”

Darrsh’s late father – chef – is his biggest inspiration in life (Credit: Instagram)

That pride extends to honouring his late father, a restaurant chef who inspired Darrsh’s own love of cooking.

“He was creative, visionary – he’d tell me not to be bound by society’s expectations,” Darrsh, 33, shares. He also reveals his dad’s signature crab curry remains his most cherished memory.

“I wish he could see me now, leaving my desk job to chase this.”

Josh, Darrsh, Alex, David and Nat (from left) were the ones to watch in season 16 (Credit: Instagram)

Since moving to Melbourne, Darrsh has found an unlikely surrogate family in his new house mates. He shares with 2024 MasterChef winner Nat Thaipun and fellow contestant David Tan.

“Nat blasts music at midnight: I’m up at 6am, trying to get to the gym, so we are constantly waking each other up. It’s chaos,” he laughs. “Apart from that tension, we share lots of stories and it’s the most fun house to live in.”

And, of course, Melbourne’s vibrant food scene has completely won him over since his move from Perth.

“The people here are so friendly and progressive,” he gushes. “I love how everyone’s just keen to have a good time. It’s such a creative city. I’ll be here for a very long time.”

Darrsh has been dishing up tasty treats on our screens for two years in a row now (Credit: CH10)

Although he admits to missing Perth’s beaches and experiencing homesickness, he’s found his peace in Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens and with walks along the Yarra River.

With his heritage as his compass and his house mates as taste-testers, Darrsh is ready to prove he’s more than just the ‘dessert guy’. He’s playing to win!

