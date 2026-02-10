EXCLUSIVE: Prince George WILL go to Eton: Future king to attend $120,000-a-year school

Whisper it quietly but I’m told Prince George is on his way to Eton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked at other schools but in the end decided to send their eldest son to the world’s most famous college, which was founded in 1440 and educated 20 British Prime Ministers.

Speculation has been rife since mum Kate was spotted looking at two schools in North London, and also made inquiries at her old alma mater, Marlborough College in Wiltshire.

As proud but protective parents, William and Kate rightly want to ensure George’s privacy, and they won’t be announcing their decision until later in the year.

Royal sources have confirmed that Prince George will attend prestigious school Eton in September. (Image: Getty)

But a good source has told me it’s almost certain George will follow in his father’s footsteps and go to Eton – fees currently around $120,000 a year – in September.

The then Prince Charles and his first wife Princess Diana broke with tradition by sending William there, as Charles and his father Prince Philip both went to Gordonstoun, the spartan School in Scotland also attended by Princess Anne’s children Peter and Zara.

Charles hated it and was mercilessly bullied.

But William thrived at Eton and emerged at 18 with A-levels in Geography, Biology and the History of Art, paving the way for him to attend St Andrew’s University in Scotland where he famously met, and fell in love with Catherine.

William enjoyed a variety of sports, although he was once rushed to hospital with a fractured skull after another pupil accidentally hit him on the head with a golf club!

But Prince Harry wrote about his struggles there in his book Spare and he not surprisingly went straight into the armed forces as his grades weren’t good enough for University.

Just like dad! The future king will follow in his dad Prince William’s footsteps, his uncle Harry also attended the school. Pictured with Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1995. (Image: Getty)

Although Eton is close to William and Kate’s family home in Windsor Great Park, Forest Lodge, George will board at the school in one of the 25 houses, where he will mix with pupils ranging from 13 to 18.

When William was there he often walked across the bridge over the River Thames and had tea with the late Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, where she would offer advise on his future as a king.

Doubtless George, who turns 13 in July, will do the same and chat to his grandfather the King, while it’s a short hop home to see his parents and siblings Charlotte and Louis.

All three are currently at Lambrook prep school in Berkshire, but George will leave soon.

Becoming independent: Like William, George will have his own study room and will make himself meals in the house kitchens. (Image: Getty)

“Eton ticks all the boxes as he will board and gain confidence and independence, but he’s not far from home” one courtier tells me.

“Security is also an issue and he will need two police minders at all times, but the school is used to dealing with VIPS.”

George will have his own study bedroom and make himself snacks and meals in the house kitchens.

But above all he will make new friends, gain life skills and get the best possible education to prepare him for his future role.

