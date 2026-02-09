“It’s obscene”: Fresh heartache for “exhausted” Kate amid email leak

With emails being leaked, allegations against the former Prince Andrew continuing, and the King being heckled by strangers in the street, there’s no denying that Britain’s royal family is under scrutiny like never before.

The furore surrounding the relationship between Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, his former wife Sarah Ferguson and paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein shows no sign of abating – despite Andrew’s repeated denials of wrongdoing – and insiders say the strain is now taking its toll on an already fragile Princess of Wales.

Kate has been trying to put a brave face on things. (Credit: Getty)

Tellingly, Kate – who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024 – gave an insight into her state of mind when she marked World Cancer Day 2026 with a poignant message.

While she announced in January 2025 she was in remission, she knows only too well that the path to recovery isn’t easy.

“Cancer touches so many lives; not only patients, but the families and friends and care-givers who walk beside them,” the Princess said. “As anyone who’s experienced this journey will know, it’s not linear.”

She went on to describe her own experience, explaining she had been through moments of “fear and exhaustion” but also of “strength, kindness and profound connection”.

And now royal insiders say the Princess needs to lean on the latter more than ever, as she and her husband Prince William navigate a tumultuous chapter.

While the couple were spotted enjoying a skiing holiday together in the French Alpine ski resort of Courchevel in January, just days later the Princess was thrust inadvertently into conversation surrounding the large‑scale public release of Jeffrey Epstein’s email cache and related documents.

The fallout from Fergie and Andrew’s connection to Epstein continues. (Credit: Getty)

The reason? One email that Andrew sent to Epstein in December 2010 with the subject “Troublesome one”.

“Kate has agreed to a deal in London,” the former Duke wrote in the email.

“It’s down to you to bring J over the line. God it’s cold and dank here!” Andrew continued. “Wish I was still a pet in your family!”

Without any further context to the email, it’s unclear who Andrew was referring to, but Andrew’s reference to “Kate” immediately led to unfounded speculation about whether it was the then Kate Middleton.

Being mentioned or pictured in the Epstein files does not indicate wrongdoing, but insiders say the Princess “can’t deal” with much more of the “conspiracy talk”.

The insider says Kate “can’t deal” with the conspiracy talk. (Credit: Getty)

“She has nothing to hide and has no intention of even addressing such ridiculous claims, but there’s no doubt it’s wearing her down,” an insider tells Woman’s Day, adding that the Princess has been “carrying a lot of the load behind the scenes” while William deals with the palace’s “PR nightmare”.

“She is exhausted, but when she talks of ‘fear’, it includes a multitude of things, from her health to her kids and – now – to trolls linking her to Andrew’s horror show,” the source adds.

“She wasn’t even married to William when that email was sent so it’s obscene to try and think she’s the ‘Kate’ Andrew’s talking about.”

The insider says that Kate’s decision to show her “vulnerable side” was a way of “fighting back”.

“It’s putting a lot of strain on her marriage as they try to navigate this nightmare and already they’re at odds,” the mole continues.

“William prefers the ‘never complain’ approach, while at the same time trying to hold back his sheer rage over these disgusting claims. So Kate’s having to calm him down, but who’s calming her down? She’s bottling up a lot of worries and with her health already so fragile there’s only so much she can take.”

