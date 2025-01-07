The British royal children’s education has many rules and traditions behind it, but the Prince and Princess of Wales have not always followed them.

Princess Catherine and Prince William‘s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis currently attend Lambrook School in the Berkshire countryside. However, now, controversy surrounds where they will be going to secondary school.

Mum and dad first displayed they weren’t interested in British royal tradition after sending their children to a co-ed school.

But it’s rumoured that the royal couple have been having heated discussions for months over Prince George’s schooling. According to insiders, they’ve finally come to a decision.

Prince George’s schooling is a hot-button issue with mum and dad. (Image: Getty)

A RETURN TO TRADITION?

It was previously said the young prince was set to attend the all-boys secondary school Eton, which is the same institution attended by his father and uncle Prince Harry.

However, Princess Kate is worried about him going to an all-boys ‘upper-crust’ boarding school given her experience with bullying at the elite girls boarding school in Berkshire she attended called Downe House. Her time there was so horrible that she left mid-term and enrolled at Marlborough College, a co-ed boarding school in Wiltshire.

Catherine stayed there for the rest of her schooling and is keen for George to attend her alma mater as well. Now, reports have emerged suggesting that the Wales’ have indeed decided to send their children to Marlborough College.

If they did attend the school, Prince George would be the first to break tradition between his father and grandfather, King Charles, by attending a co-ed school.

“Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition,” a palace insider previously told InTouch Weekly.

Let’s take a look at where the Royals went to school.

The royal children attending their first day at the new school! (Credit: Getty)

PRINCE GEORGE, PRINCESS CHARLOTTE AND PRINCE LOUIS’ SCHOOLING

Prince George and Princess Charlotte first attended school at Thomas’s Battersea in London before the family relocated to Windsor.

Now, all three children currently attend Lambrook School in the Berkshire countryside.

The prep school is one of the top schools in the UK and goes beyond the traditional curriculum, offering amazing sporting and performing arts facilities.

The school term fees range from £4,389 (AUD $7,670) for reception to year two, then jumping to £6,448 (AUD $11,268) from year three onwards.

Prince William first announced his attendance at Eton College in 1995. (Credit: Getty)

WHERE DID PRINCE WILLIAM AND PRINCE HARRY GO TO SCHOOL?

Prince William and Prince Harry both attended Ludgrove School near Wokingham in Berkshire, a 30-minute drive from Windsor Castle.

More famously, both boys went on to attend Eton College which was a top pick for his mother, the late Princess Diana as members of the Spencer family, including her father and brother, went to Eton.

The Prince of Wales then studied at the University of St Andrews where he initially started a degree majoring in art history before switching to geography in his second year and graduated with a Master of Arts.

Harry decided to opt out of university and entered Sandhurst, Britain’s military academy for training army officers, and was commissioned as an officer in 2006.

King Charles before he started at Trinity College. (Credit: Getty)

KING CHARLES, PRINCESS ANNE, PRINCE ANDREW AND PRINCE EDWARD’S SCHOOLING

King Charles began his education at Hill House School in West London before moving to Cheam School.

He then went on to Gordonstoun where he would become the first of three royals to attend with Princes Andrew and Edward following after him.

Different to her brothers, Princess Anne was educated at home similar to her mother, for the first 13 years of her education.

Anne reportedly asked to be sent to school like her siblings and started at Benenden School in Kent in 1963.

In October 1967, King Charles was admitted to Trinity College at the University of Cambridge where he read Archaeology & Anthropology and then History.

Prince Edward went on to study at Jesus College, Cambridge, graduating with a degree in History. He then spent three years in the Royal Marines as a University Cadet.

Princess Anne did not go to university, but chose to follow her passion as an equestrian and in 1976 competed in the Olympic Games riding one of her mother’s horses.

Prince Andrew did not attend university either, but completed a Royal Navy commissioning course at Britannia Royal Naval College and other courses during his military career.

