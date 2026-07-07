I watch TV for a living – Here’s what the TV WEEK team says you should stream this July

There’s nothing like sitting down on the couch with a bunch of snacks, nowhere to be and a selection of new TV shows and movies ready to be binged. And, lucky for me, that’s exactly what I plan to be doing this coming weekend. But as someone who works for a TV magazine, it’s a past time that I take very, very seriously.
Perhaps you could say, it’s literally my job to watch TV. As a result. it’s imperative to stay up to date with all of the new content landing on our screens each month. So, here is what shows and new movies I’m excited to be streaming in July 2026, as recommended by the whole TV WEEK team.
The Dink
There’s no doubt that Pickleball is having its moment in the spotlight as Hollywood brings the game to the big screen.
Directed by Josh Greenbaum and produced by Ben Stiller, the comedy follows retired tennis player Dusty Boyd (Jake Johnson) who after sustaining an injury was forced out of the sport.
Now, he teaches kids how to play at his dad’s country club. But opportunity beckons when his doctor suggests he try pickleball, the fastest-growing sport – much to the disproval of his father, Chuck (Ed Harris).
Along with New Girl’s Jake Johnson, the film also stars Mary Steenburgen, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor and Australia’s own Aaron Chen.
From the trailer alone, the film reminds us of Stiller’s 2004 comedy classic, Dodgeball. If it’s even a pinch like that, we’ll be happy.
You can stream The Dink on Apple TV from July 24.
Believe Me
The story of John Worboys — a London cabbie who drugged and sexually assaulted up to 90 of his female passengers between 2000 and 2008 — is one of the most notorious in recent English criminal history.
The ‘Black Cab Rapist’ (played here by Daniel Mays) hit the headlines when it was revealed one of his victims might have been Carrie Symonds, now the wife of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
But it’s two other women, known as ‘Sarah’ (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) and ‘Laila’ (Aasiya Shah), who revealed the full extent of Worboys’ crimes and how they continued long after he should have been caught, when they sued the Metropolitan Police for not acting on their reports of being raped.
Their story is a shocking reminder of what victims can go through – and the struggle just to be believed. It’s a chilling watch, but it’s an important one.
The first episode of Believe Me kicks off on Sunday the 19th of July, available on ABC iView.
Star Trek Strange New Worlds
It’s time for Trekkies to prepare for another intergalactic adventure as the fourth season goes to wild new territory – and yes, they are going there boldly albeit with some trepidation.
Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) leads the crew, alongside Lt. Commander Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) of USS Enterprise as they explore a plant of dinosaurs and a Western-style world.
With the big episodic variety, a touch of sci-fi horror and a rumoured puppet episode, season four is set to be one of the best (or, at least different) season yet.
Star Trek Strange New Worlds, Season four, will be available from July 23 on Paramount+.
Paris Hilton’s My New BFF
Look, this isn’t a new show necessarily, but it is new to Hayu.
In 2008, multi-hyphenate media queen Paris Hilton created a reality series to find her next best friend. It was entitled Paris Hilton’s My New BFF. and saw the heiress invite 18 women to Los Angeles where she tested their loyalty and personality traits to find a forever friend.
As well as being a rather bizarre premise, the series also had guest appearances from the likes of Benji Madden, Kyle Richards and Ryan Seacrest, just to name a few. While the American version only ran for two seasons, Paris also filmed a Dubai and United Kingdom version of the show.
Talk about a lot of best friends!
Paris Hilton’s My New Bff is available now on Hayu.
Secret service
Based on the novel by Tom Bradby, Gemma Arterton stars as British intelligence officer Kate Henderson who uncovers a dangerous connection linking a prominent UK politician with the Kremlin.
But as an election looms, Kate realises that the consequences of her discoveries could be deadly to everyone – including herself.
Will she risk everything to hunt down a traitor?
Secret Service is available now on Stan.
Need more TV recommendations? Here are my personal favourite Australian shows of all time!