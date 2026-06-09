I watch TV for a living — here are my top 10 Australian shows of the last 70 years

You’ve got movie buffs, TikTok addicts, and YouTube essay obsessives — but I am a self-confessed television addict.

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Not exactly a ground breaking admission for TV WEEK’s Digital Editor, I know, but I have truly watched an almost shameful amount of TV. And while a good portion of that consists of every episode and iteration of Below Deck, I’ve long maintained (from my soapbox, no less) that Australian television is severely underrated.

In case you missed it, this year marks 70 years of television in Australia. To celebrate, TV WEEK is inviting readers to vote for the best shows ever to grace our screens across seven decades. You can cast your vote for your top 10 Aussie shows of all time HERE.

But if you’re in need of a little inspiration, here are the 10 Australian shows I’ll personally be voting for as a professional TV watcher.

10. Wakefield

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Wakefield is an eight-part psychological mystery drama which revolves around the staff and patients at Wakefield psychiatric hospital. It follows a kind-hearted and gifted nurse named Nikhil “Nik” Katira (Rudi Dharmalingam) who cares deeply about the patients at the facility. But with the building pressures of his high stakes job and compounding emotional trauma, Nik is slowly coming apart at the seams.

The eight-episode series is beautifully written and filled with compelling, complex characters that are brought to life by an insanely skilled batch of Aussie actors (I’m talking Felicity Ward, Mandy McElhinney, Harry Greenwood, Sam Simmons and Harriet Dyer, just to name a few). Plus, the gorgeous Blue Mountains settings truly brings it to life, echoing the feeling of isolation felt by Nik.

You can watch Wakefield on ABC iView.

9. Summer Heights High

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Okay, I know this series is problematic thanks to Chris Lilley’s very reductive portrayal of Jonah, but you’ll have to hear me out on this one. When Summer Heights High came out on the ABC, I was in year nine — and as a student at a public school, trust me when I say Summer Heights High not only reflected our world, but contributed to it.

The speed at which quotes from the show became a part of our vernacular should be studied. From the almost perfect depiction of a private school girl in J’amie to the eccentric drama teacher in Mr. G, Chris Lilley did capture the very specific humour of teenage school kids in the 2010s.

To this day, I still quote “sorry Ben” to my ranga-haired fiancé (who is incidentally, also named Ben) thanks to the scene below.

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You can watch Summer Heights High on Binge.

8. Offspring

Nina Proudman (Asher Keddie) is a hard-working yet fairly neurotic obstetrician in her 30s whose family life is extremely chaotic. There’s her father, Darcy (John Waters) who just revealed he fathered a child with a younger woman named Cherie (Deborah Mailman). Nina’s brother, Jimmy (Richard Davies), is a lovable but directionless while their sister Billie (Kat Stewart), a fiercely outspoken hairdresser whose love life is just as messy and unpredictable as Nina’s.

Ultimately, Offspring is a heartfelt family story that has humour, grit and everything in between.

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Offspring is the brainchild of iconic Aussie producer John Edwards, who has also created Love My Way and the Secret Life Of Us. Those shows are incredible, too, but I still think about the emotional punch of a particular scene in this show more than five years after watching it. If you’ve seen it, you know the one.

You can watch seasons one to seven of Offspring on Stan.

7. The Chaser’s War On Everything

There has never been a show like The Chaser’s War On Everything. First released in 2006, the satirical comedy series was created by a satirical comedy group called The Chaser, comprised of Chris Taylor, Julian Morrow, Craig Reucassel, Andrew Hansen and Chas Licciardello.

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The series combined clever commentary on news and political issues with humour and stunts, often causing controversy. Politicians and traditional media feared The Chaser’s unique techniques, and the series quickly developed a cult following.

For many young people at the time (myself included!) The Chaser’s War On Everything was a pretty pivotal show that got a new generation involved in news, current events and politics.

That’s no easy feat, if you ask me.

6. Australian Story

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Australian Story is one of those shows that really does what it says on the tin. It tells the stories of Australians from around the country, and boy, does it do it well.

Since it launched in 1996, the biographical documentary television series has won multiple awards, and covered an incredibly diverse range of topics which span from high-profile celebrities to local unknown Aussies with incredible stories.

It’s a timeless classic which has given us a true insight into the world of Aussies for as long as I can remember. Plus, Australian Story is currently hosted by the incredible Leigh Sales. Need I say more?

You can watch Australian Story weekly on ABC iView.

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5. Big Brother

Big Brother may not have been an Australian-made format, but the Aussie version changed reality television Down Under forever.

Kicking off in 2001, Big Brother quickly became one of the most influential reality shows of the early 2000s. With live nominations, evictions, and a 24/7 online livestream, contestants were essentially fish in a bowl, with viewers watching them navigate everyday life — often doing remarkably mundane things — six nights a week, for months on end.

The show became a major part of Australian pop culture, with events inside the house regularly making front-page news, for better and for worse. While there were plenty of light-hearted and iconic moments (Sara-Marie’s bum dance, Australia’s introduction to Reggie Bird, and Ben Norris’ 2012 marriage proposal to Tim) marking one of the first same-sex proposals on Australian television), there were also darker incidents and controversies.

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While reality television isn’t perfect, these Big Brother moments ultimately helped reshape reality TV standards, leading to stronger protections for contestants and a safer, more regulated approach to reality formats today.

In other words, Big Brother walked so MAFS, Love Island, Below Deck (and the list goes on!) could run.

You can watch recent episodes of Big Brother on 10Play.

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4. Rove Live

In the States, the late-night interview show is a trusted and beloved format. But in Australia, this has only been successfully achieved by one man — Rove McManus with his show variety show Rove Live.

Combining Rove’s comedy chops and knack for fun, lively interviews, Rove Live, was the most compelling interview show on television from its premiere in 1999 to 2009. It featured live musical performances, international guests and even featured comedy sets from up-and-coming comedians — many of whom who are household names today.

The reason Rove Live was such a cultural hit was because it combined substance with spontaneity, becoming such a talking point that if you didn’t see the show on Wednesday nights, you truly felt like you were missing out on essential cultural capital.

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One example of this was a segment where the camera would broadcast live at an apartment building or housing block and ask the occupants to flick their lights if they were watching. One time he did that at Kirribilli House (where the Prime Minister lives) — and someone flicked the lights on and off!

Kind of iconic, honestly.

You can watch clips from Rove Live on YouTube.

3. Colin From Accounts

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I know we’re all frothing at the mouth over Patrick Brammall after he starred in The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Anne Hathaway, but before that, he was charming Aussies in Colin From Accounts alongside his real-life wife Harriet Dyer.

The series follows Ashley (Dyer) and Gordon (Brammall) who meet when Ashley flashes Gordon while crossing a road, causing him to get distracted and hit a dog, who they eventually call Colin.. .and joke that he’s from the accounts department.

The series hinges on brilliant dialogue, lovable yet flawed characters and a really solid plot. It’s the type of show that simultaneously balances humour with heart and emotion, and I am counting down the days until season three.

You can watch Colin From Accounts on Binge.

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2. Kath & Kim

Does Kath & Kim need any introduction? The iconic sitcom series follows foxy morons Kath Day-Knight (Jane Turner) and her daughter Kim Craig (Gina Riley) as they navigate everyday suburban life in Fountain Lakes.

We meet their love interests — Kath’s “hunk of spunk” and purveyor of fine meats, Kel Knight (Glenn Robbins), and Kim’s beleaguered husband, suburban salesman Brett Craig (Peter Rowsthorn) — and long-time friend Sharon Strzelecki (Magda Szubanski), the eternally unlucky in love netball fan.

Kath & Kim is A+ comedy, satirising middle-class suburban Aussie life, the mother-daughter relationship and how money doesn’t always buy taste. Despite only airing from 2002 to 2005, the series cemented itself in the Aussie vernacular, giving us catchphrases and cultural touchpoints that are still “nice, different, unusual” to this day.

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To put it plainly, if Kath & Kim doesn’t land in the top 10 Aussie shows as voted by Australia, I will riot.

1. Mr. Inbetween

After hours spent pondering over this difficult choice, my number one Australian show is Mr Inbetween.

The compelling dark comedy drama follows a man named Ray Shoesmith (Scott Ryan) who simultaneously lives his life as a criminal hitman for hire, whilst also navigating his responsibilities as a single father, boyfriend, and carer of his terminally-ill brother.

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Throughout the series, Ray is guided by his own personal code of ethics. But as it progresses, the lines begin to blur and Ray is forced to confront how far he will go in his criminal dealings to provide for the people he loves.

Interestingly, the series was created and written by the lead, Scott Ryan. He’s joined by acclaimed Aussie actors Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Nicholas Cassim and Damon Herriman, who bring to life the best, realistic dialogue I have ever seen on Australian television. With such an intense, often-violent subject matter, the dialogue grounds Ray and his criminal friends, showing their intrinsic humanity.

You can watch Mr Inbetween on Binge.

Well, there you have it. If you don’t agree with me, no worries! You can have your say on the top 10 Aussie shows of the last 70 years HERE.



May the best Aussie show win!

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