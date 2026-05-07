Patrick Brammall fights tears telling of family moment that changed him

He’s been dubbed the “unproblematic heartthrob” in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Patrick Brammall candidly declares he’s “not a leading man”.

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The Australian star of Colin From Accounts turned 50 on March 30, and while he acknowledges his starring role opposite Anne Hathaway in a Hollywood blockbuster may lead to “more work” for him, he has other priorities in life.

“Because I’m middle aged and I’ve got two little kids, I understand that that’s more important than anything,” Patrick shared on the No Filter podcast with Kate Langbroek.

Of course, Patrick and his wife and Colin From Accounts co-star Harriet Dwyer, are considered one of Australia’s most beloved entertainment couples.

The duo co-created the popular comedy series together, and married in a whirlwind wedding in 2021, just five days after Patrick proposed.

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Today, they’re based in LA, where they raise their two adoptive daughters, Joni, four, and Mabel, one.

Patrick and Harriet are the brains behind Colin From Accounts. (Credit: Instagram/harri_harri)

Patrick relishes being a father – after growing up knowing he would never be able to have kids naturally because of a rare condition he suffered with from birth – Prune belly syndrome.

The disorder affects the renal system and required Patrick to undergo life-saving surgery at two weeks old.

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“I do think it’s shaped me in a great way,” the star told No Filter. “I don’t think I’d change anything. I think there’s a certain vulnerability it gave me.”

Indeed, Harriet knew about Patrick’s situation from the get-go, with the actress unphased. It was only later in their relationship, having moved to the States, that the duo looked into adopting children.

Joni arrived in September 2021, with the couple still in touch with her birth mum.

“Straight away, what felt different when I first became a dad was… this child is my number one job. For life,” Patrick recalled, becoming visibly emotional and taking a pause.

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“It’s how I felt and how I still feel, but now she’s four and a half and I love her more than anything,” he went on. “It’s not just my job but it always will be. But it’s my joy as well.”

Patrick Brammall became visibly emotional on the show. (Credit: Instagram/nofiltermamamia)

With Mabel joining the family in 2025, life for Patrick has changed – in his approach to life, and his career.

“I’m far more aware of the fact I’m going to die. We’re all going to die. It’s funny but it’s true, and I have tiny people who depend on me and that’s more important than this [career],” Patrick shared.

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“It’s f***ing great to have this. And I need this to have professional satisfaction, and to be able to provide and all that sort of stuff. But the dish is not running away with the spoon, like it would have if this had happened to me earlier.”

For her part, Harriet has spoken candidly about parenthood too.

Patrick Brammall dotes on his children. (Credit: Instagram/harri_harri)

During a speech at the TV Week Logie Awards in 2023, the star spoke of the difficulty of juggling family and career.

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“We hear so much about mum guilt, but not so much dad guilt,” the star said. “I wondered if I would feel that, because I’m not a natural mother, I’m an adoptive mother.

“But the feeling is still strong. I know so many mums who are scared to go back to work, but they can, because one day their kids will turn 18 and live a life of their own.

“I wanted anyone who might be at home checking the baby monitor or breastfeeding and wondering whether you can ever leave them, that it’s OK and they’ll be OK,” she concluded.

A year later, she put her attitude towards motherhood simply in an interview with Marie Claire.

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“I just love all of it – even when it’s hard.”

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