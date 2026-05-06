Fears for ‘shattered’ Paul Hogan as crisis spurs ex-wife to act

As Crocodile Dundee legend Paul Hogan ran errands in Los Angeles this week, the strain on his face was clear to see.

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Casually-dressed and clutching a car key, the actor appeared gaunt and sombre as he stepped out just hours after the shock arrest of his son, Chance.

Paul Hogan has been left reeling by the arrest of his son. (Credit: Backgrid)

Police were called to Hoges’ Venice home around 10.30am local time on May 2, in response to a domestic disturbance. The aftermath saw Chance, 27, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, and later charged – with bail set at $AU27, 770.

Now, sources tell Woman’s Day that Paul is reeling from the latest development involving his troubled son, forcing his ex-wife and Crocodile Dundee co-star Linda Kozlowski to intervene.

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“Paul’s tired. At 86 he just doesn’t need to be dealing with this,” the source says, explaining that Paul remains committed to getting Chance “the help he needs”, but there has to be “new boundaries”.

“As a dad, it’s devastating – unless Chance is cleared or the charges are dropped, it’s going to stay on his record forever,” they add.

Chance has a troubled history. (Credit: Backgrid)

Just last year, Chance made headlines when he shared a concerning video to social media in which he appeared drunk and begged for someone to “kill” him.

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“This is my life. This is what it’s been reduced to,” Chance said as he appeared to swig wine from a bottle. “Please. Please kill me. I’m begging you.”

“It’s a very serious situation that Paul’s desperate to keep private,” the insider said of the latest drama. “But he’s beating himself up over it and feels like he failed his son in some way.”

As the family crisis unfolds, insiders are worried about the toll it will take on the aging acting legend.

Chance is Paul’s son with his Crocodile Dundee co-star Linda Kozlowski. (Credit: Getty)

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“The Hogan family will never forgive Chance if the situation affects Paul’s already fragile health,” the source says, explaining that Paul’s ex-wife and Chance’s mother, Linda, was “obviously taking a strong role” in dealing with the fallout as “Paul’s just shattered by all this”.

“He can’t be dealing with bailing kids out of jail,” the insider continues.

Linda has reportedly stepped in to help. (Credit: Backgrid)

Indeed, Paul has already been forced to address speculation over the state of his health after photos of him taken in 2025 showed him being pushed through Sydney Airport in a wheelchair.

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The star later told 7NEWS it was due to the fact he suffers from arthritis and has a knee which he injured skateboarding.

However, the acting legend also made a poignant revelation to the outlet about his own mortality, explaining he wants to return to Australia to take his last breaths.

“I want to come back… because I want to die here,” he told the outlet. “I want my ashes scattered off the Harbour Bridge.

“I put that in my will,” he added.

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If you or someone you know needs support, help is available from Lifeline on 13 11 14

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