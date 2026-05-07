‘Exhausted’ Eugenie’s message to Fergie as Palace says ‘you’re under our protection’

As she ran errands around town this week – her burgeoning baby bump cocconed in a long black dress – Princess Eugenie cut a sombre figure.

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It was a stark contrast to her demeanour just days earlier, when she was snapped enjoying a date night with her beaming husband Jack Brooksbank at a Michelin-starred eatery in swanky Notting Hill, London.

On that occasion, Eugenie seemed in high spirits, with body language expert Judi James telling The Mirror that Eugenie appeared “comfortable putting on a display of resilience and bravado for the cameras”.

However, sources now say Eugenie, and her sister Beatrice, have both been left “exhausted” by the ongoing fallout from their parents’ fall from grace – and that Eugenie in particular is being supported by the Palace amid the ordeal with her “extremely fragile” mum, Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Eugenie cut a downcast figure as she ran errands. (Credit: Backgrid)

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“There’s a real fear about what could happen, especially with everything hanging over her,” a source told the UK’s Bella magazine about Fergie.

“She’s not living normally. It’s a very controlled, very contained existence. But while Beatrice and Eugenie have been determined to support their mother, they can’t keep this up indefinitely.”

The insider revealed that the princesses have been helping out both financially and emotionally, but there have been “difficult conversations”

“They’ve been carrying a lot, trying to keep everything together, and it’s taking its toll,” the insider said.

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The ongoing drama is said to have taken its toll. (Credit: Backgrid)

The challenging situation cannot be easy for Eugenie – whose third baby is due in the British summer. She already has two young sons to take care of – August, five, and Ernest, two.

However, royal experts say there are signs King Charles has stepped in to support the Princess at this difficult time – and they point to a subtle detail in a recent announcement as proof.

Royal commentator Afua Acheampong-Hagan told The Mirror that the decision by Buckingham Palace to announce details of Eugenie’s pregnancy was highly significant.

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“I think it is interesting that, although there was a post on social media as well, that the official announcement came from Buckingham Palace,” she told the outlet. “I think this does mean she is clearly still in favour with the royal family.”

“I think it also gives her a bit of protection at this time,” the expert added. “A delicate time, early pregnancy, but also that kind of umbrella gathering in of the royal family announcing signifies, ‘She’s still under our wing, she’s under our protection, she’s taken care of’.”

King Charles is said to have stepped in. (Credit: Getty)

The commentator went on to say that the line in the statement which referenced the King – to say he was “delighted” over the news was a sign that Eugenie had been “taken under the wing of the King”.

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“It’s kind of a bit of a ‘Back off, we’re protecting this girl, our granddaughter, our niece, at this delicate time, and that’s why we’re announcing’,” Afua added.

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