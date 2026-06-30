Michelle Bridges reveals her secret to staying Future Proof

Staying fit has always been a big part of the business for celebrity trainer Michelle Bridges. However, when a knee injury left her severely incapacitated last year, it became a stark reminder of how quickly our independence can be taken away.

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“A ski accident in Japan turned my world upside down,” recalls Michelle, 55. “On crutches, I was unable to drive, cook or get groceries. I couldn’t even shower without a plastic chair. And I was doing this alone, as a single mum to my then nine-year-old son Axel. I’ve had some challenges in my life, but this was right up there.”

It was during one of those darkest ebbs that Michelle had an epiphany, which became the inspiration for her new program Future Proof, a 12-233k program designed to help women thrive, not just now but to build a foundation for strength and independence later in life.

Woman’s Day asked Michelle to take Lifestyle Editor, Janine Donovan through a few of her Future Proof exercise routines.

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90-90 HIP OPENER

BEST FOR:

. Opening up hips

. Working glutes

. Engaging core

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2. PRONE W RAISE

BEST FOR:

. Correcting poor posture

. Help straighten rounded shoulders

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. Counteracts slouch from sitting at a desk

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3. DEAD BUGS

BEST FOR:

. Building core strength

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. Stabalising the spine

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4. ROMANIAN DEADLIFT (RDL)

. BEST FOR

. Targeting hamstrings and glutes

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. Toning your posterior core

. Engaging core and lower back

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