12 pantry staples every coeliac needs, according to ‘gluten-free queen’ Becky Excell

Whether you’re giving up gluten or cooking for someone who has, there’s a smorgasbord of alternatives to choose from. As an ambassador for Coeliac UK – and dubbed the “Queen of Gluten-Free” – Becky Excell likes to source ingredients that have been processed as little as possible. “Calling them ‘essential’ is an understatement, as far as I’m concerned, as I now can’t imagine not having a decent stock of all of them,” she says. “They’re easy to find, easy to use and genuinely good for you.”
BROWN RICE RAMEN NOODLES
I now religiously buy these (I tend to find them online) because they cook, hold and spring just like classic wheat packet ramen noodles, and are much closer to the real deal than if using regular rice noodles. Trust me on this one, you have to try them!
BUCKWHEAT FLOUR
Naturally gluten-free and richer than white rice flour or cornflour (cornstarch) in protein and minerals, buckwheat brings a gentle nuttiness and higher fibre content. It isn’t wheat and is gluten-free, despite the name, but you’ll still need to ensure it truly is gluten-free and not cross-contaminated during manufacturing processes. I use it in flatbreads, waffles and pizza bases for all the nutritional benefits and an amazing wholegrain-like flavour boost.
BROWN RICE PASTA
A single-ingredient pantry hero that appears throughout this book and has been our pasta of choice at home for years. It’s easy to find and offers more fibre and micronutrients than pasta made from refined white rice or maize blends, with a clean flavour that works well with everything. Plus, it’s much harder to overcook and less likely to disintegrate. You’ll see it in almost all of my pasta dishes.
GLUTEN-FREE ORZO
A newer product to appear on supermarket shelves that cooks into tiny, rice-shaped awesomeness that is perfect for soups and salads, or in place of the likes of penne, fusilli and spaghetti.
YELLOW LENTIL PASTA SHEETS
Single-ingredient lentil sheets pack in more protein and fibre than rice or maize sheets and keep a pleasant bite when cooked in the oven. They make higher-protein lasagnes and don’t affect the result of the finished dish, keeping portions satisfying without heaviness, and simultaneously nutritious.
BROWN RICE BREADCRUMBS
Another one-ingredient-wonder (usually with a little added salt) that I source from my local health-food shop or online. They add fibre, crisp up beautifully with a few sprays of oil and help bind mixtures together without any mystery additives required. I use them on my lemon-pepper escalopes, in falafel, in my cheesy bean fritters and for pan-fried breadcrumbs.
MILLED FLAXSEED
Packed with fibre and plant omega 3, milled flaxseed absorbs liquid and forms a natural gel that helps bind mixes. I often use it instead of xanthan gum to add structure and to boost the nutrition of breakfasts and bakes. It also makes a great egg-replacer.
GLUTEN-FREE OATS
Oats are naturally gluten-free but can often be contaminated due to manufacturing methods, so gluten-free oats are essential for coeliacs. They bring beta-glucan fibre for heart health, slow-release carbs and a lovely taste and texture. I use them everywhere you’d expect – in crumble bars, baked oats and for my bircher muesli. In Australia, oats can’t be labelled as gluten-free – official coeliac standards here treat even uncontaminated oats as unsuitable. Always remember to check the guidance of your national coeliac society if you’re unsure.
QUINOA
Here’s another naturally gluten-free ingredient well worth using. Quinoa is commonly sold with “may contain” warnings, so please ensure you always check the ingredients labels first. Quinoa is a seed often used like a grain, high in complete protein and a good source of fibre, iron and magnesium. That’s the reason why you’ll see me sneak it into recipes wherever it makes sense.
NUTS & SEEDS
Almonds, pistachios, walnuts, pumpkin and sesame seeds add crunch, as well as healthy fats, fibre, minerals and plant protein to your diet. I grind nuts into cakes for moisture and flavour or blend to thicken sauces. I also add seeds to boost protein in my two energy ball recipes and to create the most delicious crackers. Of course, they’re also absolutely delicious toasted and scattered over anything else.
CHICKPEA (GRAM) FLOUR
Also called besan, chana flour or garbanzo bean flour, this is made from ground chickpeas and adds protein and a faintly toasty savoury flavour. But like buckwheat flour, always choose a pack that’s clearly marked gluten-free, and avoid any with “may contain gluten” warnings arising from manufacturing methods and processing.
STARCHES (cornﬂour/cornstarch, potato starch, tapioca)
These are super-handy for thickening sauces when nothing else will do, but I’ve tried not to lean on them in my recipes. Instead I favour ingredients like gluten-free buckwheat, gluten-free oats and legumes for more fibre and protein where possible. You can still use them in recipes where they shine, such as in light batters and for speedy sauce thickening.