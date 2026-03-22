Arnott’s gluten free range delivers classic favourites without sacrificing taste or texture

For many Australians living with coeliac disease or choosing to avoid gluten, enjoying classic biscuits has often meant settling for “close enough.”

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The texture can be off, the flavour slightly lacking, and the experience just not quite the same. But that trade-off is quickly becoming a thing of the past.

Today, gluten-free no longer has to mean compromise – especially when it comes to some of the country’s most iconic treats.

Arnott’s Gluten Free range is changing expectations by proving that you don’t have to sacrifice taste to enjoy the classics you grew up with.

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From the chocolatey indulgence of Tim Tam to the buttery crunch of Scotch Finger, the savoury hit of Shapes and the nostalgic charm of Tiny Teddy, these much-loved favourites are available in gluten-free versions that truly deliver.

What sets the range apart is its commitment to maintaining the signature qualities Australians know and love. Rather than creating entirely new products, Arnott’s has carefully recreated its classics to ensure the same flavour, texture and overall experience – just without the gluten.

And for those who like to get a little creative in the kitchen, these gluten-free favourites can be more than just a snack. They can be the star ingredient in desserts that feel just as indulgent as their traditional counterparts.

Check out this gluten free recipe for mini Tim Tam cheesecakes!

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TIM TAM MINI CHEESECAKES

TIP: Make the cheesecakes well ahead of time and keep them in the fridge until you’re ready to decorate.

Line a 12-hole (1/3-cup/80ml) muffin tin with paper cases. Place 7 Arnott’s Gluten Free Tim Tam Original biscuits in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until fine crumbs form. Add 80g softened butter and process until just combined. Spoon mixture evenly into paper cases, pressing firmly into the base. Cover and refrigerate for 20 mins or until firm. Finely chop 2 biscuits and reserve remaining. In a bowl, whisk 150ml thickened cream until firm peaks form. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat 250g softened cream cheese for 3 mins or until smooth and light. Add 1/3 cup (55g) sifted icing sugar mixture (ensure it’s gluten free) and beat until combined. Using a large metal spoon, fold the whipped cream and chopped Tim Tams into cream cheese mixture until combined. Spoon mixture evenly into paper cases onto biscuit bases, smooth the top. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or until set. Just before serving, cut reserved biscuits into slices. In a bowl, whisk additional 150ml thickened cream until firm peaks form. Dollop cream onto cheesecakes and decorate with sliced biscuits.

For more recipes, check out Arnott’s: The Cookbook

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