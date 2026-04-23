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Farmer Wants a Wife star reveals big life change three years after TV split 

Sophie Holcombe won the heart of Farmer Brenton back in 2023. But now, her life looks very different.
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Appearing on TV back in 2023, Farmer Wants a Wife star Sophie Holcombe appeared loved-up with her on-screen match, Darriman Farmer Brenton Kuch.

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She’d won his heart, and cemented herself in the hearts of viewers, on Season 13 of the hit Channel Seven show.

“You are everything I was looking for … You’re making me the happiest girl in the world,” she told him in the final episode of the show.

He, meanwhile, declared, “I’ve never felt like this with anyone … You’re the most beautiful girl I’ve ever met. I’m falling in love with you.’’ 

Just three months after the finale was shown on screens, however, the fairytale was over.

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Farmer Brenton and Sophie Holcombe Farmer Wants a Wife
Sophie and Farmer Brenton were a couple at she show finale. But then things changed. (Credit: Channel Seven)

‘’With a heavy heart, I want to let everyone know Brenton and I have gone our separate ways,’’ Sophie announced in an August 2023 social media post.

‘’Reg [Sophie’s dog] and I loved our life in Darriman and have been missing the farm a lot.

‘’It’s a disappointing ending, but I’ve learned a lot about myself and my values.

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‘’I wish Brenton all the best and want to thank everyone for their support, especially my family and friends,” she concluded.

In an interview with Yahoo, Sophie said she was “heartbroken” by what had transpired.

“I went through a lot and I am sad this is how it has ended,” she said.

Sophie Holcombe
Life has changed for Sophie Holcombe. (Credit: Instagram/sophie_holcombe)
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On his part, Brenton shared his side of the story with the same outlet.

“Neither of us wanted the breakup but we got to a point where we needed time apart after the experience we had just come through!” he said in August 2023. “It seemed to be very civil until a few weeks ago.” 

Fast forward three years however, and it appears the exes have found the happiness they were searching for – with other people.

On 16 April 2026, Brenton became a father – welcoming a son, Xavier, with his partner Paige.

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Farmer Brenton and his baby
Farmer Brenton has welcomed a baby boy with partner, Paige. (Credit: Instagram/farmerbrentonau)

Sophie, meanwhile, has shared details of a brand new chapter she is embarking on with the man she “fell in love” with in 2025, Lachy.

Following her stint on Farmer Wants a Wife, the former reality star had something of a glow-up – going from brunette to a soft blonde – and found a job in the Gippsland region of Victoria.

In late 2025, however, Sophie revealed she had quit her job and moved home to Port Fairy – where she is now working in a cafe.

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“I’m LOVING work. I love the hours, the coffee, the people. It’s giving me a purpose and makes me a lot happier than what my desk job did,” Sophie shared in a April 22 Instagram post.

Sophie added that she had improved her coffee-making skills, explaining how it was “such a good feeling when you finally get the hang of something”.

She shared that her boyfriend Lachy had been splitting his time “between the farm and the beach” so the couple were getting the “best of both worlds at the moment”.

Sophie Holcombe and boyfriend Lachy
Sophie has found happiness with boyfriendly Lachy. (Credit: Instagram/sophie_holcombe)
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And there’s an exciting chapter ahead – with Sophie announcing she purchased a caravan off Facebook Marketplace, with the aim of turning it in her “dream coffee van”.

“The van hasn’t had much love yet BUT the dream is very much alive and I’ve been making some life changes so I can finally get started!” Sophie shared in November 2025, adding that now she had “hard-launched” her boyfriend Lachy, she could share that she wasn’t doing it alone.

“Not only did he give me the idea and the confidence to do it, but he is going to help (lead the entire project), as I don’t know how to renovate or tow anything YET.” she wrote.

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The pair are set to embark on the fitout soon.

“I’ve had a few moments where I’ve really missed Gippsland,” Sophie explained. “But Port Fairy is a beautiful place and I love being close by to my family after being away for so long.

Profile picture of Katherine Davison
Profile Katherine Davison

Katherine is an experienced writer and editor who has spent more than two decades working with some of the best-known media outlets in Australia and the UK. Before becoming a freelance contributor for Woman's Day, Katherine was Editor of trusted Australian entertainment title WHO, and she is the former Managing Editor of Lifestyle, Entertainment and Commercial for 7NEWS.com.au. She has a wide interest in topics spanning celebrity, lifestyle, shopping, travel, real life and more - and when she’s not researching her next story or crafting a compelling headline you’ll likely find her cycling around Sydney with her beloved dog, Pickle, in a backpack.

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