Inside Julia Morris and Gary Sweet’s secret House Husbands deal

They famously played a married couple for five seasons of House Husbands.

Now, Julia Morris and Gary Sweet’s chemistry on I’m A Celebrity has everyone talking about a possible onscreen reunion!

“Julia and Gary together just works,” says the insider.

“Their dynamic is one of those rare things you can’t fake and producers noticed that straight away.”

Gary Sweet and Julia Morris played Lewis and Gemma on House Husbands for five seasons. (Credit: Nine Network)

Eyeing up a House Husbands reboot

The source adds that the running joke on set was that the duo appearing together again might spark a House Husbands reboot.

And it couldn’t be better timing for Julia, with the 57-year-old said to be reconsidering her career options.

“Julia has been thinking about what’s next,” spills the insider.

“She loves hosting, but she’d also like to do more acting again and reuniting on screen with Gary would be the dream.

“It started as banter but there were lots of jokes that if Julia helps Gary win, maybe he’ll owe her an acting project afterwards!”

Enjoying success on the show from 2012-2017, the firm friends are now reportedly eyeing up a reboot of House Husbands. (Credit: Nine Network)

Speaking of her bond with her former on-screen love on KIIS FM’s Will & Woody show on January 23, Julia couldn’t have spoken more highly of the star.

“It’s like seeing one of your oldest, dearest,” she said of their jungle reunion.

“When I realised he was coming on [to the show], I was like, ‘This is amazing.’”

Indeed, upon seeing him with his fellow campmates during the show’s premiere episode, Julia joked that her TV husband was “the only man I’ve truly loved”.

Still, she’s not about to go soft on him when it comes to the show’s notoriously horrible and, often, scary challenges.

Contestant Gary and long-time host Julia have been reunited in the South African jungle for I’m A Celeb. (Credit: Network Ten/Instagram)

She did, however, admit on Will & Woody that she feels bad about it.

“I’ve found it with all of our contestants,” she said of torturing the celebs.

Gary, 68, and Julia played married couple Lewis and Gemma from 2012 to 2017 on House Husbands.

Julia received five Silver Logie nominations during her stint.

