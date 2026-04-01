 ‘Pretty hurtful’: Jackie O’s bestie issues tearful statement

First, Jackie “O” Henderson launched an $82 million lawsuit against ARN, the radio network behind the now defunct Kyle and Jackie O Show, then – a day later – her bestie and manager Gemma O’Neill issued an emotional statement to fans.

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Taking to the Her Best Life podcast – the platform she and Jackie used to co-host before Jackie stepped away from the enterprise – Gemma hit back over media coverage that suggested she had gone “underground” since news broke of the collapse of her talent agency.

Gemma’s company – Gemmy Agency – went into liquidation on 25 November 2025, reportedly owing $543,548 to the Australian Tax Office. The circumstances surrounding the collapse of the business have since come under scrutiny.

Jackie O’s bestie Gemma O’Neill read out a statment to fans. (Credit: Instagram/herbestlifepod)

“I know you might have seen the media coverage about me recently because there’s been a series of stories that have been written that to be honest are pretty hurtful and in many parts inaccurate and I need to be clear here that there are legal reasons why I can’t go into detail which is why I haven’t and it’s also why I won’t,” Gemma shared in her video statement.

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“But what I will say is this. I stand by my integrity, I stand by my work and I stand by how I’ve conducted myself in business over a very long career. And what’s been particularly hard is seeing assumptions made about things like me apparently going quiet , but the reality was that I was receiving a level of online abuse that was quite frankly disgusting and felt very scary.”

Gemma went on to say she made the decision to “step back” from her personal Instagram to “protect her mental health while she was pregnant”.

“Obviously, since then I’ve been going through something very personal, with the loss of a baby,” the podcaster explained, becoming tearful. “None of that has anything to do with me having something to hide.

“It was about me taking care of myself during a very difficult moment. And I guess what I think is disappointing is when reporting crosses the line from journalism into something that feels far more like creating noise or even bullying. And that’s just not something that I’m ever going to engage with.

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(Credit: Media Mode)

“I know who I am. The people who matter in my life know who I am, and that matters a lot more to me than a clickbait headline,” she added.

“So I’m not going to give it oxygen beyond this, but I just wanted you to hear directly from me.”

Gemma went on to say that, given she was feeling “a bit full of grief right now”, she was going to “take a little break” from the Her Best Life podcast.

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“I just need to have a moment to process and heal and I guess just let it all out,” she shared.

Gemma then went on to talk about the Her Best Life retreat which is set to feature a discussion with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

“Honestly, with how I’m feeling right now, I really can’t think of anything more special than being in a room with our community, because our community are the most beautiful, warm, loving, friendly, fun group of people and really that’s something that I feel like I’m going to need in my life in a few weeks,” she said.

“Obviously, I’m very much looking forward to interviewing Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, too. I have been in awe of how she handles all of the public scrutiny she receives as well so there’s a lot that I want to ask her.”

Gemma concluded by saying she knew that the team were working hard to get more tickets, urging listeners to make sure they were registered if they were keen to get their hands on them.

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The timing of Gemma’s statement came just a day after her best friend Jackie launched her own action against ARN – following in the footsteps of her former co-host Kyle Sandilands who has done the same over the termination of his $100 million radio contract.

(Credit: Getty)

Both Kyle and Jackie were taken off-air after a highly-publicised spat over what Kyle called Jackie’s “fixation” with star charts on the February 20 episode of the show.

In a statement released to the ASX, ARN confirmed that Jackie has commenced proceedings against the broadcaster, seeking “at least” $82.25 million in compensation following the termination of her $100 million contract.

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According to the statement, Jackie “made psychosocial health and safety and bullying complaints in relation to the conduct of Mr Sandilands” following the on-air argument.

Her claim argues that making this complaint was an exercise of her workplace rights, and that ARN’s decision to terminate her contract may have breached the Fair Work Act 2009. It also claims the termination effectively broke her contract.

“ARN disputes the claims. It intends to defend the proceedings,” the network said in its statement.

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