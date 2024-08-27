The next instalment of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is sure to be every bit as action packed as the first season.

Season two will chronicle Sauron’s return to, and rise in, Middle-earth. Here’s all the details on the upcoming season!

After an incredible first season that received rave reviews and huge viewership, season two of The Rings of Power is finally coming out and will hit streaming on Thursday 29 August 2024 at 5.00pm AEST.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads, “Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, the Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and forge the legendary Rings of Power, threatening to bind all peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

“Season 2 plunges its most beloved characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find his or her place in a world on the brink of calamity.”

The cast features a mix of both familiar and new faces, with Australia’s very own Charlie Vickers portraying the infamous Sauron.

Some other key members of the cast include the following:

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Ema Horvath as Eärien

Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-Galad

Peter Mullan as King Durin III

Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa

Ciarán Hinds as the Dark Wizard

Season two will be based on parts of J.R.R. Tolkien’s posthumous book, The Silmarillion, and the series is planned to run for at least five seasons.

Season one of The Rings of Power received a score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the show receiving some glowing reviews.

“Impressive adaptation. Well acted, paced, and directed. Music and visuals are phenomenal,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another added, “The actors are amazing. The decorations are amazing. The CGI is amazing. The story is amazing. As a fan from the beginning I’m not disappointed.”

Will season two see the same success?

