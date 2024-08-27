  •  
‘The Rings of Power’ season two follows Sauron’s return to Middle-earth

It’s almost here.
The next instalment of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is sure to be every bit as action packed as the first season.

Season two will chronicle Sauron’s return to, and rise in, Middle-earth. Here’s all the details on the upcoming season!

Charlie Vickers as Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
(Credit: Prime Video)

After an incredible first season that received rave reviews and huge viewership, season two of The Rings of Power is finally coming out and will hit streaming on Thursday 29 August 2024 at 5.00pm AEST.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads, “Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, the Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and forge the legendary Rings of Power, threatening to bind all peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. 

“Season 2 plunges its most beloved characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find his or her place in a world on the brink of calamity.”

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
(Credit: Prime Video)

The cast features a mix of both familiar and new faces, with Australia’s very own Charlie Vickers portraying the infamous Sauron.

Some other key members of the cast include the following:

  • Morfydd Clark as Galadriel
  • Robert Aramayo as Elrond
  • Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV
  • Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir
  • Ema Horvath as Eärien
  • Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-Galad
  • Peter Mullan as King Durin III
  • Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot
  • Maxim Baldry as Isildur
  • Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa
  • Ciarán Hinds as the Dark Wizard

Season two will be based on parts of J.R.R. Tolkien’s posthumous book, The Silmarillion, and the series is planned to run for at least five seasons.

Loading the player...

Season one of The Rings of Power received a score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the show receiving some glowing reviews.

“Impressive adaptation. Well acted, paced, and directed. Music and visuals are phenomenal,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another added, “The actors are amazing. The decorations are amazing. The CGI is amazing. The story is amazing. As a fan from the beginning I’m not disappointed.”

Will season two see the same success?

Stream The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial. Subscribe now.

