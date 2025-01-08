The Narrow Road to the Deep North is an epic Australian drama set after World War II, based on Richard Flanagan’s Booker Prize winning novel of the same name.

Advertisement

The television series is an intertwined tale of love, war, resilience and the human spirit, and tells the story of Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans and how a brief love affair shaped the rest of his life.

The highly sought-after Jacob Elordi (Priscilla, Euphoria) leads the cast in his first Australian project as Dorrigo Evans.

Meanwhile fellow Australians Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday, Shirley) and Olivia DeJonge (Elvis, The Society) portray his love interests Amy Mulvaney and Ella Evans respectively.

Other well-known actors including Irishman Ciaran Hinds and Aussies Simon Baker, Heather Mitchell, Essie Davis and Thomas Weatherall are also part of the cast.

Advertisement

The series has been adapted by writer Shaun Grant and is directed by Justin Kurzel.

A first look photo of Jacob Elordi as Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans. (Image: Prime Video)

What is the plot of The Narrow Road to the Deep North?

The powerful story of The Narrow Road to the Deep North is told over multiple time periods, starting from Dorrigo’s childhood.

We journey through his experience as a prisoner-of-war as a young man, to his love affair with Amy Mulvaney, and his later life as a respected surgeon and all-round Australian war hero.

Advertisement

Where are they filming The Narrow Road to the Deep North?

The series was filmed in New South Wales, Australia and has recently wrapped production after five months on set.

Is The Narrow Road to the Deep North based on a true story?

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is somewhat based on a true story, however it is classified under the ‘historical fiction’ genre.

This is because author Richard Flanagan has drawn on the experiences of his father along with other Australian prisoners-of-war on the Thai-Burma railway, to create one fictionalised character in Dorrigo Evans, as well as some exaggerated and altered scenarios.

If you haven’t read the book yet, you can grab your copy here.

Advertisement

Jacob Elordi and Odessa Young on set. (Image: Prime Video)

Who is Dorrigo Evans based on?

As aforementioned, Dorrigo Evans is not a real person but rather a character created and inspired by a culmination of people.

Dorrigo is said to be loosely based on Australian war hero Edward ‘Weary’ Dunlop, who earned a medical degree and played rugby for Australia prior to World War II.

Where can I watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North?

The series will debut on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada in 2025, although a specific release date hasn’t yet been announced.

Advertisement

Sign up to Prime Video now from $6.58/mth, with a 30 day free trial. Subscribe now.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use