Australian Idol’s Scott Tweedie goes public with new romance: ‘Can feel my energy’

First he revealed his Australian Idol co-star Marcia Hines had clocked that he was loved-up just by looking at him – now Scott Tweedie has gone public with his new romance on Instagram.

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On March 7, the star – who hosts Idol alongside Ricki-Lee Coulter – shared a slew of snaps to social media, one of which showed him cosied up to a stunning blonde on Bondi Beach.

Scott Tweedie and his girlfriend at Bondi Beach. (Credit: Instagram/stweedie)

The mystery woman in question can be revealed as glamorous Bondi-based Ksubi sales manager Bella Askelund – and the New Zealander has been spotted on Scott’s arm at a variety of recent events, including the Australian Grand Prix.

The relationship is understood to be relatively new, with the pair seeing each other during auditions for Idol and now “working things out” as they go.

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It’s a necessary approach given that Bella is based in Australia while Scott splits his time between Sydney and LA.

Speaking previously to TV Week, the star divulged more about his fledgling relationship, explaining how Idol judge Marcia sensed a change in him.

“She tapped me on the shoulder when we had just started the live shows again, and she said, ‘I see you, and you look happy. You look really happy,’” Scott shared.

“I was like, ‘Oh, she’s so onto me – she can feel my energy’.”

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Scott and Bella attended the Australian Grand Prix together. (Credit: Instagram/isabellaaskelund)

While at the time, the star said his girlfriend and Marcia had not yet met he said that was due to happen at a “live show very soon”.

“Her meeting Marcia, I think, is more pressure than her meeting my parents,” Scott quipped.

In a December interview with the Three Food Memories podcast, Scott talked more about how his new romance was making him feel.

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“It’s exciting, you know, I’ve been in the last two-and-a-half years sort of really busy with what I’m doing in my life, but so open to having a partner that I want to do the rest of my life with, but not rushing into it,” he shared.

“And right now, a couple of months in, I found a great partner in crime. Little problem; we’re about 15 hours flying distance apart from each other, but that’s all the finer details.”

The pair have made appearances on each other’s social media pages. (Instagram/isabellaaskelund)

He also opened up further about the logistics of a long-distance romance in an interview with WHO.

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“Obviously, spending part of my time in Australia and part of my time in America, it just so happened that I found an amazing person who lives in Sydney,” he told the publication.

“And now we’re going to deal with how this works, but when you’re really busy and motivated, and you have an end goal, you can do anything.”

While the star admitted the arrangement was a “challenge” he added, “you never know what life’s going to throw at you”.

“You’ve just got to set your mind to it and remember – communication is key.”

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