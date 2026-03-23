EXCLUSIVE: Karl Stefanovic’s shock exit? Insider claims he’s “done” with Today

Whispers are growing louder that Karl Stefanovic could be preparing to walk away from the Nine Network – and insiders say the signs are getting harder to ignore.

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At what’s been described as one of the most exclusive events of the year – hosted by the powerful Pratt family and featuring a reported $3 million performance from Kylie Minogue – Karl was front and centre as MC. But behind closed doors, with no media present, the veteran breakfast TV host allegedly let his guard down.

“He was flown to Melbourne and put up in a suite at Crown,” a source revealed to Woman’s Day. “At the private party, with no media allowed, he was very vocal about leaving Nine.”

According to the insider, Karl didn’t mince his words.

“I cannot do these hours anymore. And there are so many opportunities in radio due to the obvious recent news,” he reportedly said. “A very successful afternoon radio team will be moved to the breakfast time slot. And then, I can slip into an afternoon slot – and sleep in!”

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(Credit: Instagram)

A PIVOT ALREADY IN MOTION?

Karl’s rumoured exit strategy may already be underway. The 51-year-old has quietly been building a presence outside television, launching The Karl Stefanovic Show podcast just last month. Despite its short run, it’s already attracted nearly 63,000 YouTube subscribers – and plenty of controversy.

Guests including Pauline Hanson, Barnaby Joyce and Kyle Sandilands have raised eyebrows, signalling a shift toward a more unfiltered, opinion-driven style – one insider likens to a “Joe Rogan – or Joe Bogan – persona.”

Behind the scenes, that pivot could be causing unease at Nine. With Karl’s multimillion-dollar contract set to expire at the end of the year, network bosses are reportedly already considering contingency plans.

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RADIO CALLING?

Karl’s comments about radio may not be just wishful thinking. Industry chatter suggests ARN Media has already held informal talks with his team. He reportedly told ARN CEO Michael Stephenson that he’s uncertain about his future beyond 2026.

Timing could be everything. ARN’s flagship program, The Kyle & Jackie O Show, has been thrown into turmoil following the shock departure of Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and termination of Kyle Sandilands – leaving a high-profile gap that Karl could potentially fill.

THE “KARL & KYLE” WILDCARD

Even more intriguing? A possible tag-team with Kyle himself.

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Sources previously told Woman’s Day the duo are in secret discussions to team up to host their own radio show.

“There are so many successful male radio duos… why not have the Karl and Kyle show? No idea is a bad one at this stage.”

The pairing might sound unlikely – but recent events suggest otherwise. Karl recently hosted Kyle on his podcast, sparking speculation it could have been a trial run for something bigger.

Meanwhile, Kyle has been spotted in meetings with Stu Laundy and his manager Bruno Bouchet. Stu’s father, Arthur Laundy, recently acquired Nine’s radio assets, including major stations like 2GB and 3AW – opening yet another possible pathway for Karl’s next move.

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(Credit: Instagram)

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

With his contract ticking down, a growing podcast platform, and multiple radio opportunities potentially on the table, Karl’s future has never looked more uncertain – or more flexible.

Whether he jumps ship entirely or simply reshapes his role in media, one thing is clear: the man who has long dominated Australia’s breakfast TV landscape may soon be trading early alarms for afternoon airwaves.

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