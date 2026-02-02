Is Karl Stefanovic the next Joe Rogan?

Today show host Karl Stefanovic is apparently hoping his new podcast side hustle will eventually become his primary moneymaker – if his 20-year breakfast TV career starts to go downhill.

Advertisement

Now insiders reveal he’s found the perfect way to foolproof The Karl Stefanovic Show – by becoming Australia’s own version of US podcast king Joe Rogan!

“He quite fancies himself as our country’s answer to Joe,” a well-placed source tells Woman’s Day of Karl, who recently shared that his longform podcast would be “unscripted, unfiltered, uncensored. I’m going to unleash the beast.”

Concerned that his lucrative contract with Nine may not be renewed later this year, or could suffer a drastic pay cut, insiders say Karl, 51, and wife Jasmine came up with the podcast project as an escape plan.

“Jasmine has been working behind the scenes, connecting him with one of her friends, a former magazine editor, to help with the publicity side of things when it comes to the podcast world,” the source explains.

Advertisement

“Jasmine is completely behind Karl’s transformation.”

Karl’s new career path could be causing headaches for his long-time bosses over at Nine, who are rumoured to be hatching their own plan for a replacement, if things don’t work out with their main morning show star going forward.

Karl and Jasmine lead an expensive lifestyle. (Credit: Media Mode)

NINE’S FUTURE PLANS

“I hear network execs may have their sights set on David Woiwod,” dishes an insider of the rival Seven star.

Advertisement

“He isn’t just a seasoned journalist – he’s proven to be a hit with viewers ever since he joined Weekend Sunrise.”

Our insider adds of the sentiment over at Nine, “There are a lot of very unhappy staffers who are rightly outraged that the network’s highest-paid presenter has been given the go-ahead to launch his own solo venture.

“It’s being produced independently of Nine, with no network involvement. There are plenty of Karl’s critics who see this as a slap in the face – they’re asking, where’s his loyalty to the big bosses who’ve always had his back?”

Their holiday home on the Sunshine Coast doesn’t come cheap either. (Credit: realestate.com.au)

Advertisement

TIME TO MOVE ON?

According to our source, Karl has been quietly frustrated for years after numerous attempts to get Nine to give him his own late-night show.

Rumours have been swirling for months that he’s ready to move on from Today once his latest contract is up, however insiders say he can’t just walk away from a rumoured $3 million payday without feeling confident he can earn similar money on his new podcasting platform.

“Karl’s not silly and knows podcasts are hard work and that it’s sink or swim – there’s no in-between,” the source adds.

The fact his podcast has been trending on Spotify as the top Australian program would give Karl some comfort, but even so, there’s a way to go before he reaches Joe’s 12 million listeners per episode.

Advertisement

“This has to work for him as his whole future may rest on this,” adds the source.

“Behind the scenes, Karl will be worried.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.