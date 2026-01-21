Karl Stefanovic announces shock new career move: ‘I am free!’

This year marks 21 years of Karl Stefanovic waking up before dawn to front the Today show.

And in a shock move, he’s announced he’s headed for greener pastures with a new career shift.

Citing a curiosity to tell longer, more in-depth conversations that matter most to Australians, the star is moving into the world of podcasting.

Karl Stefanovic has revealed he’s shifting gears to a new project – a podcast! (Credit: Toby Zerna/The Photo Pitch)

“A few decades on the TV has given me a strong BS metre – and the ability to spot a bloody good story,” he says.

Not backed by the Nine Network or Sydney’s 2GB radio network, The Karl Stefanovic Show is an independent project.

“I’m a student of the media,” the 51-year-old explains.

“I’ve been consuming, you know, podcasts and vodcasts for a number of years.

“And in my mind, I’ve been going, ‘I want to do that, but where is my niche?’”

The Today show co-host will be opening up the floor to long, in-depth conversations with a broad range of interesting guests. (Credit: Toby Zerna/The Photo Pitch)

Rather than hem himself in, Karl is set to cover a wide range of topics that will appeal to a broad demographic of men and women.

“I have such a broad spectrum of things that I’m curious about,” he says.

“I don’t know what it’s about, because I don’t know what I’m about, you know, on any particular day.”

The father-of-four teases unfiltered, candid interviews that cover everything from politics to sport, business and culture.

“I have this curious beast that lives inside of my head and I’m about to unleash that beast,” he declares.

Karl has been hosting breakfast TV show Today for 21 years this year, alongside Sarah Abo. (Credit: Nine)

“I am free and independent to talk to the people that I’m curious about. People who have done amazing things. People that have stories to tell. That are just interesting.

“It’s unscripted. It’s unfiltered. Uncensored. I’m going to unleash the beast. Are you ready to walk on the wild side?”

The Karl Stefanovic Show launches on Sunday January 25 with a live chat with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson.

The show continues on Tuesday January 27 with a conversation with Alexander “The Volk” Volkanovski – ahead of his UFC fight in Sydney on February 1.

As Karl promises: “[It’s] real stories, no spin. Bloody big laughs, obviously.”

All episodes will be available to watch on YouTube, and featured across Instagram and TikTok.

