Karl Stefanovic‘s adorable antics with his toddler Harper are heart-warming, but the Today Show host also has three children from his first marriage to Cassandra Thorburn.
The proud dad and his ex-wife share Jackson, Ava – who goes by Willow – and River.
Even though they don’t feature on their dad’s Instagram as often as Harper, when they do make an appearance on his socials it’s clear he is their biggest supporter.
However, it hasn’t always been easy for the now 50-year-old.
When he was in the thick of divorcing his ex-wife, Karl’s eldest child Jackson revealed to Woman’s Day that he wasn’t happy about how it all played out.
“What’s done is done,” he told the publication. “Despite what happened, he’s still my dad. I’ll leave it there for now — who knows what happens next,” said the then 19-year-old.
“To watch my parents’ private lives play out so publicly was incredibly destructive for all of us – someone had to step up and protect her, and I knew that person was me.”
Though there was no sign of Karl’s sons at his lavish Mexican wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough in 2018, daughter Willow was later revealed to have attended and now seems to have the strongest bond with her dad.
She also has a great relationship with her step-mum, and when Karl posted a picture of his eldest girl holding his youngest, he wrote, “Lil Harper feels she’s ready to go clubbing with her big sis @willowstefanovic.”
Then Jas joked, “Don’t even think about it, little ladies @willowstefanovic.”
Ahead of Father’s Day celebrations, Karl gave one of his most adorable quotes about his love of fatherhood to 9Honey.
“I have four beautiful children, and it’s a real special day when you have all of them together,” he told the publication.
“I’m a lucky bloke. I’m looking forward to spending the day with the kids, and maybe even Harper making me scrambled eggs, bacon and hash browns!”
See our gallery below for the cutest pictures of Karl with his kids.
Karl posted this photo in honour of Willow’s 18th birthday. “Happy birthday to our 18 year old goddess. Im so proud of you. I will love you forever. And beyond. ❤️@willowstefanovic”, he said.
Karl shared this adorable snap of daughter Harper sitting on his shoulders.
Karl-Stefanovic-kids
Willow attended her year 12 formal, and Karl clearly struggled with his eldest girl all grown up, captioning this post: “Dads v Formals. Instagram v Real world @willowstefanovic ❤️.”
Karl-Stefanovic-kids
“Happy 17 stare off my beauty. Just the love,” he captioned this snap for Willow’s 17th birthday.
Karl-Stefanovic-kids
“Date night with the luckiest girls in the world. @jasyarby @willowstefanovic.”
In August 2021, Karl paid tribute to his eldest son Jackson by sharing this sweet message: “Happy birthday to my eldest. A beautiful human. I love you to Brighton and back and a thousand times over.”
The father-son duo share a love for rugby! Jackson made a rare appearance on his dad’s Instagram in 2021 when they watched the State of Origin together. “Queenslanders do their homework. At the pub. That’s the difference. Jacko and I reckon by a slim 40 points tonight.”
The Today Show host posted this picture of Willow before her year 11 formal and he gushed, “Proud daddy chops moment. What a beauty. What a person. ❤️ @willowstefanovic.”
The television mainstay posted this throwback of him bouncing on a trampoline with Willow for her 16th birthday.
Little Harper, whom Karl shares with wife Jasmine, adores her dad.
Willow danced up a storm at her dad and Jasmine’s Studio 54 themed wedding recovery party.
Jackson and Karl attempted to give their best blue steel and the proud dad joked, “On footy night I prefer no fuss moose in the hair. @jackson_stefanovic loves a soft blow wave.”
He mourned his eldest daughter’s primary school years ending with this snap, and he captioned it, “Last father daughter breakfast for primary school. @ava.willow cry cry cry.”
Taking Willow and her doll out for some Peking duck.
Before Jackson’s formal celebrations kicked off in 2015, Karl shared this selfie and gushed, “My little bloke not so little. Off to the school formal. Daddy crying. @jackson_stefanovic.”
Karl’s boys have grown up so much!
Karl took Jackson and his friends to the snow for some fun, and he shared this fun snap.
“Heading into the remote mountains to toughen up these pretty boys. @harveytilley @tom_tilley @jackson_stefanovic,” he wrote.