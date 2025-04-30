Karl Stefanovic‘s adorable antics with his toddler Harper are heart-warming, but the Today Show host also has three children from his first marriage to Cassandra Thorburn.

The proud dad and his ex-wife share Jackson, Ava – who goes by Willow – and River.

Even though they don’t feature on their dad’s Instagram as often as Harper, when they do make an appearance on his socials it’s clear he is their biggest supporter.

However, it hasn’t always been easy for the now 50-year-old.

When he was in the thick of divorcing his ex-wife, Karl’s eldest child Jackson revealed to Woman’s Day that he wasn’t happy about how it all played out.

“What’s done is done,” he told the publication. “Despite what happened, he’s still my dad. I’ll leave it there for now — who knows what happens next,” said the then 19-year-old.

“To watch my parents’ private lives play out so publicly was incredibly destructive for all of us – someone had to step up and protect her, and I knew that person was me.”

Though there was no sign of Karl’s sons at his lavish Mexican wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough in 2018, daughter Willow was later revealed to have attended and now seems to have the strongest bond with her dad.

She also has a great relationship with her step-mum, and when Karl posted a picture of his eldest girl holding his youngest, he wrote, “Lil Harper feels she’s ready to go clubbing with her big sis @willowstefanovic.”

Then Jas joked, “Don’t even think about it, little ladies @willowstefanovic.”

Ahead of Father’s Day celebrations, Karl gave one of his most adorable quotes about his love of fatherhood to 9Honey.

“I have four beautiful children, and it’s a real special day when you have all of them together,” he told the publication.

“I’m a lucky bloke. I’m looking forward to spending the day with the kids, and maybe even Harper making me scrambled eggs, bacon and hash browns!”

See our gallery below for the cutest pictures of Karl with his kids.

