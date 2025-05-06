The real reason Hugh Jackman was a no-show at The Met Gala!

The Met Gala can be known for the drama as much as the fashion, and a red carpet run-in between exes Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness would surely have been the juiciest story of the night.
Woman’s Day has learnt that’s exactly why the actor, 56, and Deb, 69, thought it best to skip the highly-anticipated gala, despite whispers the Aussie actress was all set to attend the prestigious event.
HUGH JACKMAN MET GALA DRAMA
“Hugh and Deb had no idea if the other was showing up – they both naturally decided to stay away from the throng with so much controversy in their personal lives,” a source tells Woman’s Day of the pair’s very public split in September 2023.
“Deb did think about doing her thing solo, but at the end of the day, she just couldn’t bear all the questions about Hugh.”
As one of Hollywood’s longest couples, Hugh and Deb walked the Met Gala red carpet together many times over the years, often in stylishly coordinated ensembles. Last year, Hugh turned up solo, but that was long before his romance with Younger star Sutton Foster was revealed.
SUTTON’S WORST NIGHTMARE
Not surprisingly, Hugh’s actress girlfriend, Sutton Foster, was also a no-show at fashion’s night of nights. And according to the insider, that was a calculated move on Sutton and Hugh’s part.
“They both agreed there’ll always be a Met Gala and this year, with the divorce battle ongoing, it was best to lay low,” a source says. “They needed a quiet night in.”
Missing the high-profile event wasn’t too disappointing for the “low-key” actress, 50.
“As much as Hugh wanted to show her off on that red carpet, she genuinely didn’t want to go,” the insider says. “Sutton’s a little intimidated by the big showbiz events, but she knows it’s something she’s got to get used to.”
Another reason Hugh skipped out on the Met? The possibility that the Deadpool & Wolverine star could be grilled on all the drama surrounding his best friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and their mega legal battle with director Justin Baldoni.
“He loves his mate Ryan, but he’s got problems of his own to deal with and there’s no point in adding more to the pile,” the source says.