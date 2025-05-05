The Met Gala is the biggest night of the year on the fashion calendar, and the 2025 event is finally here!
With the theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, this year’s attendees have spared no expense and dressed to impress on the red carpet.
From various textures, colours and styles, the A-list stars attending the 2025 Met Gala have put on a show with their outfits this year.
Continue scrolling to see all of the best looks on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet…
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington has turned heads in this sheer shirt skirt and structured blazer shirt. She topped her look off with a statement wide-brimmed hat and a stunning floral hair design.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway has shined in this striped sequin maxi skirt and white button-up shirt. She has paired the look with a statement jewel necklace and a voluminous ponytail.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling has opted for a structured and tailored floor-length gown with stunning gold detailing and a velvet belt-train.
Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin
Aussie director Baz Luhrmann and his wife Catherine Martin have both rocked stripes!
Diana Ross
Diana Ross has certainly made a statement in this look! She is wearing a silver sequined gown with a dramatic feathered coat and matching hat.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana has taken the word “tailoring” and run with it in this statement gown!
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum has opted for a simple yet elegant strapless black dress.
Sarah Snook
Australian actress Sarah Snook is dressed to the nines in this stunning silk suit-dress with a red velvet-lined train and various sparkling brooches.
Pamela Anderson
Rocking her signature no-makeup look, Pamela Anderson has arrived in a glamorous silver sequined, long-sleeved, full-length gown. She has also debuted a new short hairstyle with a micro-fringe.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg is wearing a custom Tom Brown tailored coat-dress with 350,000 matte white sequins.
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief at Vogue and the lead chairperson of the Met Gala, has arrived in a stunning pale blue silk embroidered dress by Louis Vuitton, with a matching floor-length coat.
Pharrell Williams
2025 co-chair Pharrell Williams has opted for a textured white suit, made from 100,000 pearls, with sunglasses.