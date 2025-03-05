Serena Williams is widely regarded as the best female tennis player of all time, but many may not be aware of what her life looks like now, having retired from the sport in 2022.

The tennis legend is a devoted mother of two daughters, whom she shares with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. Here’s everything to know about their relationship.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS SERENA WILLIAMS’ HUSBAND, ALEXIS OHANIAN?

Alexis Ohanian is an American tech mogul, born in 1983. He actually co-founded Reddit in 2005 alongside his university friend, Steve Huffman.

The duo then sold the company in 2006 for an estimated US$10 to $20 million, and since then Alexis has been focusing on investing.

He also wrote a book called Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be Made, Not Managed.

THEIR CHANCE MEETING

Serena Williams’ meet-cute with her husband is nothing short of swoon-worthy.

The couple met in Rome back in May 2015 when they stayed at the same hotel. Alexis unknowingly sat down at Serena’s table, with Serena recalling to Vanity Fair, “This big guy comes and he just plops down at the table next to us, and I’m like, ‘Huh! All these tables and he’s sitting here?’”

She and her team tried to get him to move, but Alexis remained undeterred and things progressed from there.

Serena invited him to watch her play at the Italian Open, which he did, taking to Instagram to share a snap of his now-wife playing alongside the caption, “Looks like I just became a tennis fan.”

By the end of 2016, the couple were head-over-heels for one another and Alexis proposed at the same hotel they met at the year prior.

Serena and Alexis became husband and wife on 16 November 2017.

(Credit: Instagram)

THEIR BEAUTIFUL FAMILY LIFE

The couple share two daughters together: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born on 1 September 2017, just one month before Serena and Alexis Sr. tied the knot.

The pair announced they were expecting their second child at the 2023 Met Gala, with Serena telling Vogue, “There’s three of us here.” So sweet!

Adira River Ohanian was welcomed into the world on 22 August 2023. Alexis announced the news via Instagram, writing, “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama.

“Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT [Greatest Mother Of All Time]. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

