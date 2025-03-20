Who is Anne Hathaway’s husband? All about Adam Schulman

It was love at first sight when actress Anne Hathaway saw her husband actor Adam Schulman.

“I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life,” Anne told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2013.

The pair celebrated 11 years of marriage in September 2024, and have since welcomed two children.

We have put together everything to know about Adam Schulman.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS ADAM SCHULMAN?

Actor and producer, Adam is known for Seesaw Monster, The Shower and Song One. Whilst Anne is rare to share details on her husband and their relationship, the pair are most certainly smitten.

In 2012, Anne shared with USA Today, that the pair live a low-key lifestyle, basking in one another’s company, “We have house parties and dinner parties and just hang out,” she said. “I’m so delighted by [Adam]. He’s all the things you want a partner to be. I find joy in his presence.”

Theyboth pursued a career in acting, with Adam attending Brown University majoring in theatre. After graduating in 2003, he landed a five-episode role in NBC American Dreams.

After Anne and Adam married in 2014, they produced Song One, with Anne sharing to People in 2015, “At first, I was curious how it would go. People always say don’t work with your spouse. But I loved working with him.

“He’s really good at this, and he’s a wonderful producer. And I feel like I actually learned a lot from him in the process.”

Credit: Getty)

HOW DID ANNE HATHAWAY AND ADAM SCHULMAN MEET?

In 2008, Anne made headlines when her then-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri made headlines for fraud.

Soon after, Anne met Adam through a mutual friend at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

Anne shared with Harper’s Bazaar UK, “I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life. I also knew that I couldn’t have met him at a worse time.

“I took my trust out for a ridiculous joyride with him. [I told him,] ‘I believe, because I need to believe, that what just happened to me was the exception and not the rule, and that people are good and you are a good person, because I feel it,” she continued.

“And so I am not in a good place right now, but I’m going with this.’ And he has never hurt me. And I was right. It was scary. But as the days wore on it kept on getting better and better. I found that the love I found for him made me more trusting of everyone.”

After around three years of dating, Adam proposed and later in September 2012, the pair tied the knot in an outdoor sunset ceremony in Big Sur, California.

(Credit: Getty)

ADAM SCHULMAN FAMILY

Adam and Anne welcomed their first son Jonathan on March 24, 2016.

Three years later, they welcomed their second child, Jack, in November 2019. His name was not revealed until 11 months after his birth when Anne appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The children are kept out of the public eye with Adam and Anne ensuring their privacy is in place.

