Meet Demi Moore’s three daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah

American actress and producer Demi Moore is best known for her roles in Ghost, About Last Night and most recently, The Substance.

Advertisement

The 62-year-old was nominated for Best Lead Actress at the 2025 Oscars for her role as Elisabeth in The Substance.

In 1987, Demi married Bruce Willis, welcoming three daughters, later splitting in 2000, but have remained amicable co-parenting.

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah have appeared alongside their mother for her recent win in January 2025 for her first ever Golden Globe, with Rumer sharing to her Instagram, “What a gift to witness you shine and be acknowledged not only for the incredible work you did in (The Substance) but in the multitude of staggeringly breathtaking work your entire career. This is just the beginning.”

We have put together everything to know about Demi’s three daughters…

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty) Rumer Glenn Willis Demi’s eldest daughter, Rumer Glenn Willis, 36, was born in Kentucky on August 16, 1988. After attending an arts-focused boarding school for her freshman year of high school, she went on to make her screen debut with her Mum in Now and Then in 1995. After appearing alongside Demi in several movies, she went on to appear in The House Bunny, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and most recently, My Divorce Party. Rumer competed in 2015 in Dancing with the Stars with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, winning the Mirrorball Trophy. In April, 2023, Rumer welcomed her daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis into the world with her ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. (Credit: Getty) Scout LaRue Willis Three years after the birth of their first daughter, Demi and Bruce welcomed Scout LaRue Willis, 33 on July 20, 1991. Living a rather lowkey life, Scout released her first single in May 2022 called ‘Woman at Best.’ “This song is an ode to feminine creativity, sexuality and freedom, to the idea that I can be all of it without hiding or withholding any piece of myself. “I wrote this song with a near prescient clarity, precisely describing the arc of a relationship I wouldn’t enter till months after it was written,” a statement read during the release of her debut album, Scout LaRue Willis. (Credit: Getty) Tallulah Belle Willis Demi’s youngest daughter, Tallulah Belle Willis, 31, was born on February 3, 1994. In 2020, she debuted a clothing line, Wyllis, with a statement reading, “I want my brand to be synonymous with safety, with awareness, with sensitivity, with kindness,” In December 2024, Tallulah announced her engagement with musician Justin Acee. At the TIME Women of the Year Gala on February 25, 2025, Tallulah shared with People magazine, “We kept saying until the Oscars, we’re just waiting for the Oscars and then we would start planning. “Monday we’re going to get down to it and get going with it because I’m excited, I’m ready,” she added. “It’s…exciting because I just love him so much. He’s just the sweetest little bear.” Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use