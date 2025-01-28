When the Academy Awards roll around every year, there are always a select few movies that generate endless buzz.
If you want to get in on the action and see what all of the hype is about for yourself, we’ve rounded up where to watch all of the movies nominated for an Oscar in 2025.
From beloved indie films to blockbuster hits, these movies have continued to dominate the awards circuit this year.
Anora
Anora stars up-and-coming actress Mikey Madison and follows a young woman from Brooklyn who meets and marries the son of an oligarch.
However, once his parents find out, their fairy-tale romance is threatened as they head to New York to try and get the marriage annulled.
It’s anticipated that Anora will be released on Disney+ in Australia, however it currently remains unknown when it will hit streaming.
The Brutalist
Starring Adrien Brody and Australian actor Guy Pearce, The Brutalist follows Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor László Tóth and his wife Erzsébet as they flee Europe and move to America.
László is commissioned to design a grand and modern monument, and he faces both monumental highs and devastating lows in the process.
The Brutalist is currently available to watch in cinemas in Australia.
A Complete Unknown
Hollywood loves a biopic, and the latest flick sweeping awards season is A Complete Unknown which stars Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan.
A Complete Unknown is set in New York in 1961 and sees a 19-year-old Bob Dylan forge relationships, rise to fame, and change the music scene forever.
The film is currently in theatres in Australia.
Conclave
Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini and Stanley Tucci, follows the process of selecting a new pope.
The Church’s most powerful leaders from around the world flock to the Vatican to participate in one of the world’s most ancient and secretive events.
While running the event, Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself surrounded by conspiracy and discovers a Church-shattering secret.
You can currently watch Conclave in cinemas in Australia.
Dune: Part Two
The sequel to blockbuster hit Dune was finally released last year, and saw resounding success.
Dune: Part Two features a stellar cast including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, and follows Paul Atreides on his journey to avenge the death of his father, and is forced to choose between the love of his life and saving the world from a terrible future only he can foresee.
Stream Dune: Part Two on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.
Emilia Pérez
Arguably no movie has gotten quite as much buzz this awards season as Emilia Pérez. The film has a record-breaking 13 Oscar nominations in 2025.
Starring Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez follows a successful lawyer named Rita who is enlisted by the Mexican cartel to assist in staging their leader’s death before they undergo gender-affirming procedures.
It’s a Netflix original film however it is currently only available to stream on the platform in the US, Canada and the UK. However, it’s likely that Emilia Pérez will hit Aussie screens in the near future.
Right now, the movie is available to watch at select theatres around the country.
I’m Still Here
I’m Still Here is a Brazilian movie set in Rio de Janeiro in the 1970s. It follows the Paiva family as they navigate living under a military dictatorship.
One day, they experience a violent act that alters their lives forever, forcing Eunice (Fernanda Torres) to reinvent herself and carve out a new life for her and her five children.
Unfortunately, I’m Still Here is not currently available to watch in Australia.
Nickel Boys
Nickel Boys follows two African-American teenage boys who are sent to an abusive reform school in 1960s Florida.
They have to fight to survive the abuse and corruption they’re subjected to by those in charge.
Nickel Boys will land on Prime Video on Thursday, 27 February 2025.
Start streaming on Prime Video now from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial. Subscribe here.
The Substance
Starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, The Substance is a weird and wacky horror film that follows a former A-list star who is past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show.
She is then drawn to a mysterious new drug that promises to temporarily rebirth her as a gorgeous twenty-something. The catch? She must spend exactly one week in each body as there needs to be a perfect balance.
The Substance is a satirical take on the toxic beauty culture of the 21st century.
The film will be available to stream on Stan as of Saturday, 15 February 2025.
Wicked
Beloved Broadway musical Wicked was officially brought to the big screen last year, and it has taken the world by storm.
The movie is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and follows Elphaba (The Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (The Good Witch) as they forge an unlikely friendship while attending Shiz University together.
Wicked is currently available to rent or buy in Australia on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.
Start streaming on Apple TV+ now from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.
Start streaming on Prime Video now from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial. Subscribe here.