“What I’m learning is that dementia is hard… And when they say that this is a family disease, it really is.”

Advertisement

Bruce Willis‘s wife, Emma Heming-Willis held back tears when giving a health update on the 69-year-old’s health on Sunrise last year.

In February 2023, Emma shared the devastating news that Bruce had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – a rare form that attacks and deteriorates behaviours, personality and language.

She didn’t mention too much about Bruce’s health but did say that it is ‘hard to know’ if Bruce knows what is happening to him.

Bruce Willis’s wife, Emma Heming-Willis holds back tears on Sunrise. (Credit: Seven)

Advertisement

Director and friend, Glenn Gordon Caron revealed that when he goes to see Bruce he’s “still Bruce” and that he will know who he is for the first three minutes.

He furthered, “He’s not totally verbal. He used to be a voracious reader – he didn’t want anyone to know that – and he’s not reading now.”

“All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce. When you’re with him you know that he’s Bruce and you’re grateful that he’s there, but the joie de vivre is gone.”

She further admitted to Sunday Paper that she feels guilty while caring for Bruce. “I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don’t.”

Advertisement

“When I’m able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it’s not lost on me that not all care partners can do that.

“When what I share about our family’s journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern.”

Emma went on to say she would like to use this experience to become an advocate for other carers.

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma posted a sweet tribute to her husband and father of her two children in honour of Father’s Day. (Image: Instagram)

Advertisement

“I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood.”

“I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by FTD, I hear our family’s same story of grief, loss, and immense sadness echoed in theirs.”

“It’s important to me to be an advocate on behalf of those families, who don’t have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves.”

She continued that despite Bruce’s condition worsening she still has hope for her husband.

Advertisement

“I have so much more hope today than I did after Bruce was first diagnosed.”

“I understand this disease more now, and I’m now connected to an incredible community of support. I have hope in having found a new purpose — admittedly one I never would have gone looking for — using the spotlight to help and empower others.”

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, and ex-wife Demi Moore also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the father of their children on Father’s Day 2023.

Marking the first Father’s Day since the actor went public with his frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the Die Hard star was showered with love on social media.

Advertisement

Demi Moore, Bruce’s ex-wife, also posted a Father’s Day tribute about him as he’s the father of her three children. (Image: Instagram)

“Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones,” Emma wrote on Instagram.

“Where it might not be ‘conventional,’ what he’s teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience.”

“Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family.”

Advertisement

Alongside the caption was a photo of the dad-of-five with his 11-year-old daughter Mabel.

Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore, with whom he shares three daughters and split from in 2000, also took to Instagram to pay tribute.

Sharing a throw-back photo of the actor with his daughters, Demi wrote: “Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day.”

Rumer Willis, one of Demi and Bruce’s daughters – shared a throwback picture in November of her and her dad captioned, “Really missing my papa today”.

Advertisement

Are Bruce Willis and Emma Heming still married?

Yes! Bruce Willis and Emma Heming are still married. The actor, 68, and model, 45, have been married since 2009.

Does Bruce Willis have children with his wife Emma?

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis have two daughters. Mabel Ray Willis who is 11 years old and Evelyn Penn Willis who is nine years old.

How long was Bruce Willis married to Demi Moore?

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. The pair share three daughters: Rumer Willis, 34, Tallulah Willis, 29, and Scout LaRue Willis, 31.

Despite separating over 20 years ago, the couple have remained on good terms, putting on a united front for the sake of their daughters. The actor opened up about their close bond after their divorce was finalised in 2000.

Advertisement

“I still love Demi. We’re very close,” he told Rolling Stone.

This Father’s Day was Brcue’s first since he became a grandfather and was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. (Image: Instagram)

Demi has become one of his toughest allies in recent times, and also a pillar of support for his wife Emma, who shares her own two daughters with the star.

“Demi and Bruce have always had one of those rare relationships that actually improved once they’d gotten divorced,” a source previously told WHO.

Advertisement

“Once the pressure was off, over time they became the best of friends, helped by their determination to give their girls the best lives possible. Which is why Demi has promised Bruce – and Emma – that she’ll be there for them forever.”

The blended brood even spent the Christmas holidays all together at Moore’s home in Hailey, Idaho.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use